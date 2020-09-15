Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty Has Dad Strength Now

by Ben Dornan 0

September 15th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Genuinely wondering what’s going on in this photo.

10.

9/10 Vase, 10/10 Song.

9.

Texas coming in hot with the Pun of the Week.

8.

I mean….. 

7.

Nothing to see here… just smile and wave, smile and wave.

6.

Walking for the Cali Condors in Fall Fashion Week 2020.

5.

If I told you last year that we would be having virtual swim meets in 2020, would you believe me?

4.

Not gonna lie, I thought this was a screenshot from the movie La La Land.

3.

So are we!!!

2.

@annaxsitar

not putting me in the movie was a missed opportunity #mammamia

♬ LAY ALL YOUR LOVE ON ME – owen_kelley10

Looks like its time to get started on Mamma Mia 3.

1.

*Level Up*

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!