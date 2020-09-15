Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty Has Dad Strength Now

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Genuinely wondering what’s going on in this photo.

10.

9/10 Vase, 10/10 Song.

9.

Texas coming in hot with the Pun of the Week.

8.

Golden puppies swimming for the first time pic.twitter.com/jcQHXAejhb — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) September 9, 2020

I mean…..

7.

Today was a totally normal day. Nothing strange at all. pic.twitter.com/IxulC8wsLk — grantshoults (@grantshoults) September 10, 2020

Nothing to see here… just smile and wave, smile and wave.

6.

Walking for the Cali Condors in Fall Fashion Week 2020.

5.

Went to my first ever swim meet today!! It was a virtual meet so only @StPaulCentral was there. pic.twitter.com/gSa615g7Yr — Jenny Wamsley (@JennyWamsley) September 11, 2020

If I told you last year that we would be having virtual swim meets in 2020, would you believe me?

4.

Not gonna lie, I thought this was a screenshot from the movie La La Land.

3.

I’m still more excited about the ISL tho 🤷🏽‍♂️👀 @iswimleague https://t.co/aaQWNOnEiy — João Mescolote (@JMescolote) September 11, 2020

So are we!!!

2.

Looks like its time to get started on Mamma Mia 3.

1.

Great, now Adam Peaty has Dad Strength…. — Nic Fink (@Nic_Fink) September 13, 2020

*Level Up*

