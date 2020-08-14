Duke Snags Top Remaining Sprinter in HS Class of 2021: Kyanh Truong

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

KyAnh Truong of Western Hills Athletic Club in Texas has verbally committed to Duke University for fall 2021. Truong, the best remaining 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2021, is a rising senior at Westwood High School in Austin.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.69

100 free – 50.26

100 back – 57.51

100 fly – 53.72

At the 2020 Texas 6A high school state championships, Truong was the 50 free runner-up (23.08), while she placed eighth in the 100 free (51.92). She also anchored the 200 free relay to a come-from-behind title win with a 22.49 split.

Truong also was an A-finalist at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – West, placing eighth in the 50 free (23.00).

Duke’s top sprinter, Alyssa Marsh, just graduated after scoring in A-finals of the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly at the 2020 ACC Championships. While at Duke, Marsh was also one of the fastest 200 medley relay butterfly legs in history (unofficially the second-fastest ever at 22.05 at 2020 ACCs). Truong would’ve been Duke’s #4 50 freestyler last season, right in the mix with Sarah Snyder (22.62) and Shayna Hollander (22.66).

As far as incoming sprinters go, there’s Catherine Belyakov (23.8/50.5), though she’s not primarily a freestyler and none of the other 2024’s are sprint free-focused.

Sprinter McKenna Smith is a strong sprinter in the class of 2025, though, at 23.0/50.1. Truong joins Smith and Missouri high school state champion diver Margo O’Meara in Duke’s class of 2025.

