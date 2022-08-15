Do You Love Swimming? See 3,841 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,841 Swim Jobs.

Davenport University – Assistant Swim Coach

This position has responsibilities that include assistant coaching, practice planning and recruitment. These responsibilities are performed in an ethical manner consistent with the University’s mission, and values which include diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim coach is responsible for the operation of the swim team including recruiting, budgeting, communicating with parents, and coaching swimmers to be their personal best. The Head Swim Coach will also help guide, mentor and train assistant coaches in these areas.

Sandpipers of Nevada – Full Time Senior Coach

The Sandpipers of Nevada is seeking an energized coach who is willing to learn the Sandpiper training & planning methodology to coach a Senior Level training group. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and a career in coaching, with strong communication and customer service skills, and who is dedicated to developing each athlete into successful swimmers.

Full Time Lead Age Group Coach

The Burlingame Aquatic Club (http://www.burlingameaquatics.com), located in Burlingame, is a non-profit, public benefit organization that provides high quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the Burlingame Aquatic Center on the campus of Burlingame HS, and we work in conjunction with the City of Burlingame and its Parks & Recreation Department.

Assistant Swim Coach Circle C Select Swim Team

Circle C Select Swim Team located at the Circle C Ranch community in South Austin, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 6 days a week and approximately 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is September 25, 2021.

Assistant Age Group Coach

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA swimming club that has about 90-95 swimmers and is currently looking for multiple coaches who would be interested in assisting or leading age groups ranging from 8 and under to 13-14 year old age groups. Ideal candidates have a passion for coaching and are looking to grow within the world of competitive swimming. These would be part time positions with weekday evening hours. Candidates must have the availability to attend 1 weekend meet per month. Specific hours will depend on groups and coach availability.

HEAD SITE COACH

Lake Country Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach for our Hartford Satellite Program. Our Hartford program currently has 60-70 swimmers from novice to sectional level. Ideal candidate is enthusiastic, engaging, a strong communicator and team player. Candidates must possess or be able to acquire USA Coaching Certification and Lifeguard Certification.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Lawrence Township is home to over 16,000 students in the greater Lawrence and Indianapolis areas. Lawrence Township partners with Lawrence Swim Team (LST) to provide all levels of aquatics to its community. Lawrence Township is in the process of building two 10 lane 50 meters facilities one at Lawrence North Highschool which is scheduled to be completed Spring of 2023, and one at Lawrence Central Highschool scheduled to be completed spring of 2024.

ARIZONA SEALS SWIMMING ACADEMY – CLUB HEAD COACH

Arizona Seals Swimming Academy is seeking an engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach to bring a positive, energetic, and forward-thinking presence to the team. Arizona Seals Swim club is a year-round competitive swim program located in Maricopa, Arizona serving youth in Pinal County. The team consists of approximately 80 swimmers, trains over four different group levels, and utilizes one outdoor 25-yard, eight-lane pool year-round.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Lead Age Group Coach (LAGC) is directly responsible for the developmental training of all age group swimmers within the program and the recruiting of new individuals to further grow the program.

HEAD DIVING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach and Head Diving Coach assists the Head Coaches in the planning and operation of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. This position is responsible for the training and recruitment of men and women divers, and assists in all aspects of the team as assigned by the head coach. Responsibilities include identifying, recruiting and yielding student-athletes in accordance with Cornell, Ivy League and the NCAA guidelines.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP & SENIOR COACH – FULL TIME

Dynamo Swim Club located in Atlanta, GA is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Coach. We are looking for a passionate and energetic coach that will fill a full-time coaching position at our Chamblee location. The ideal candidate will assist both age group and senior training groups, with the opportunity for future upward growth within the program. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

HEAD DIVING COACH

Serves as an assistant to the Athletics Department staff with programs and related activities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Serves as a varsity assistant coach within the Department of Athletics and Recreation. Assumes additional secondary duties as assigned by the Senior Director of Athletics and Athletic Advancement or his/her designee.

SWIM COACH

This position is located in the Department of Parks and Recreation, Recreation Services Administration, Aquatics Facilities. The incumbent of this position serves as a Recreation Specialist (Swim Coach).

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Virginia Tech is looking for a Volunteer Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach –@HokiesSwimDive

TEAM EUGENE AQUATICS-HEAD SENIOR COACH

TEAM Eugene Aquatics has had incredible growth in the last 3 years. We have grown to just over 600 swimmers which includes a development program and masters swim club and made some massive jumps in our virtual club ranking.

ASSISTANT COACH- SWIMMING

The Assistant Coach – Swimming teaches and instructs student-athletes how to perform in their sport, including sport-related fundamentals, skills, team concepts, and safety practices.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Wheaton College, an NCAA Division III institution in Norton, Massachusetts, is looking for a motivated, energetic, passionate, and caring individual to assist our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The Assistant Coach helps prepare the team for a full intercollegiate varsity season, including in-season and non-traditional practices, scouting of opponents, and game preparation.

HEAD COACH

The Head Coach is responsible for leading, coaching and overall program management of Cascade Swim Club (CSC), in a manner consistent with the Board’s direction and agreed-on Club philosophy. This position is responsible for creating and executing a strategy for CSC’s continuing success for all levels of swimmers, and organizing a qualified coaching staff to conduct the swimming program. The Head Coach will have responsibility for coaching the Senior group and performing administrative duties as assigned by the Board.

UNIV OF DENVER HILLTOPPERS ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

University of Denver Hilltoppers are seeking assistant coaches for our age group program. Athlete age & ability to be determined by group assignment. We are hiring coaches for multiple training groups. Positions may include one or two practice groups depending on applicant qualifications and availability.

ASSISTANT COACH

TSM is a USA Swimming Club with approximately 200 swimmers. We are seeking a coach who is excited and enthusiastic about coaching age group swimmers.

GENERAL MANAGER – NORTH YORK AQUATIC CLUB ( NYAC )

Located in one of the most desirable and diverse cities in the world, the North York Aquatic Club (NYAC) is an established leader in competitive swimming in Canada. We strive to create a pathway to excellence for our young athletes, ensuring success in life and in swimming while maintaining a safe, healthy and positive environment for all.

NORTH TEXAS NADADORES- HEAD COACH, HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH, ASSISTANT COACH, AND PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

North Texas Nadadores (NTN) is a year-round, age-group, competitive swimming team offering instruction, training, and competition to young people of all ages. NTN is a Carroll ISD-operated program that practices exclusively at the CISD Aquatic Center in Southlake, Texas.

Assistant Head Coach

Blue Tide Aquatics (BTA) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal club located in Kingwood, Texas. Our growing team of 260 athletes trains at three sites: Kingwood High School (8 lanes, 25 yards), Kingwood Park High School (8 lanes, 25 yards) and our own BTA pool (6 lanes, 25 meters).

Graduate Assistant – Swimming

Midland University, a private, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Education, Master of Science Learning and Talent Development, Master of Sports Administration or Master of Business Administration programs

Swim Team Assistant Coach

We are The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center located in Pasadena’s beautiful Brookside Park, just south of the famous Rose Bowl Stadium. Our organization offers its employees a spirited company culture, the fulfillment of knowing that our center is giving back to the community, and free & discounted programs.

Age Group Lead Coach & Auxiliary Program Director

Age Group 1 & 2 Lead Coach & Auxiliary Program Director

Full-time: $62,400, plus benefits

General Duties:

– Follow USA Swimming and US Center for Safe Sport policies, including up to date certifications

– Be consistent, reliable, and possess strong organizational and time management skills

– Have strong communication skills with coaches, athletes, parents, and Board of Directors

– Be able and willing to work with all ages and levels

– Attend coaches’ meetings and board meetings once a month

Assistant Coach, Swimming

The part-time assistant coach for Swimming and Diving is responsible for assisting the Director, Aquatics/Head Swim Coach in implementing and directing all phases of a competitive NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving program at Bentley University.

Part-time Assistant Age-Group and Senior Coaches

Northwest Arkansas Aquatics (NWAA) is seeking candidates for part-time assistant coaches to work with either the age-group swimmers, senior swimmers, or both. They will be expected to attend all assigned practices and be responsible for assisting the group through their in-water practice as well as dryland. There could also be responsibilities including answering emails, meetings, meet entries, and any other duties as assigned by the Head Coach or Head Age-Group Coach.

Reno Aquatic Club Head Coach

The Reno Aquatic Club (www.RenoAquaticClub.org) located in Reno, Nevada (USA) is seeking a dynamic, motivated, skilled Head Coach for its year round competitive swim program. We are seeking a level 4 or higher Head Coach for our competitive swim club, but may consider the right candidate with a lower ranking. Reno Aquatic Club carries a Bronze Medal through USA Swimming’s Club recognition program and is a competitive swim team with a 49 year history.

Head Women’s Swimming Coach

The head coach is charged with several major duties in connection with his/her program, including the recruitment of prospective student-athletes, game-day coaching, and practice preparation, the maintenance of the program’s budget and the development and implementation of a strategic plan for Athletics.

Age Group Coach / Developmental Coach (Coach-Owned Club / Aquatics Center)

Trident Aquatics, located just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is searching for great coach who loves mentoring and developing age group swimmers! Trident is a relatively small club, (approx 95 swimmers) and as such, strives to provide very individualized attention to our swimmers. We embrace a continuous learning culture and take advantage of emerging technology in our sport. We are coach-owned, and empower coaches to create the culture and standards within our program.

Assistant Swim Coach

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of

Full Time Assistant Coach. This will be a leadership role in our Age Group Program and include a role assisting in our

Senior Program. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach/CEO.

Head Developmental Coach – COHO Swim Club

The COHO Swim Club is hiring a Head Developmental Coach as of the fall 2022 season. This individual will oversee the day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction of the COHO Developmental Program, which prepares swimmers for the COHO Age Group Program. The Head Developmental Coach should bring inspirational energy, swimming expertise, and enthusiasm to practice every day.

Full Time Head Senior Coach – COHO Swim Club

The COHO Swim Club is hiring a Head Senior Coach as of the fall 2022 season. This individual will have autonomy over the Senior Program, and work with the Head Coach in the daily operations of running the club. This is a great opportunity to be involved with establishing the identity and direction of the program.

King’s College Intern/Assistant Swim Coach

King’s College (PA) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Intern/Assistant Swim Coach.

RESPONSIBILITIES: To provide assistance to the Head Swim Coach in areas of the swimming program including, but not limited to, recruiting, practice, meets, travel, and fundraising. Other duties may be assigned by the Head Coach and/or Director of Athletics.

China Shanghai Swimming Team Coach

Location: Shanghai, China

Around 30 years old. Have elite athlete training background with a historical result of top three in the Olympic Games and rich university or club coaching experience. Strong career/vocational stability as willing to work in Shanghai for long term. Enthusiasm to develop with Shanghai Swimming Team and be capable of managing and taking charge of youth swimming training.

BLUEFISH SWIM CLUB- HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Bluefish Swim Club (ABF) is seeking the right candidate to fulfill the role of Head Age Group coach program wide. The essential role of this position is to serve as the head coach for all Age Group Programs within ABF at both the Attleboro and Springfield locations while continuing to promote the mission and vision of the program.

HEAD COACH AND AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Head Coach must develop the skills and talents of the team members and coaching staff while promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and encouraging personal development and excellence. The Head Coach will be expected to work in partnership with Illinois Swimming and other stakeholders and further develop the team’s position as a leading program in Illinois.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES – BTA SEEKING (2) FULL-TIME

Blue Tide Aquatics (BTA) is a USA Swimming Silver Medal club located in beautiful Kingwood, Texas. Our growing team of 260 athletes trains at three sites: Kingwood High School (8 lanes, 25 yards), Kingwood Park High School (8 lanes, 25 yards) and our own BTA pool (6 lanes, 25 meters).

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR (CONNECTICUT)

The University of Saint Joseph, founded by the Sisters of Mercy, provides a rigorous liberal arts and professional education for a diverse student population in an inclusive environment that encourages strong ethical values, personal integrity, and a sense of responsibility to the needs of society.

FOX VALLEY WAVE SWIM TEAM

Fox Valley Wave is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach. Fox Valley Wave is located in the Fox Cities, Wisconsin. The team consists of approximately 100 swimmers, trains over five different level groups, and utilizes two eight-lane 25-yard pools as well as a 50-meter pool for the summer long-course season.

FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING & DIVING

The Fairfield University Swimming & Diving program seeks a Graduate Assistant. The GA Coach will assist with the planning, organizing and management of the swimming & diving program.

BOILERMAKER AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, SALARY RANGE 45K – 50K

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of the Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN – HEAD COACH

The Head Swim Coach will facilitate all budgeting, scheduling, practices and any other duties required to run a competitive NAIA team within the Mid South Conference.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Head Age Group Coach Kishwaukee Family YMCA/DeKalb County Swim Team (hours evenings and weekends)

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR COACHES

The TAC TITANS, located in Cary, NC is searching for age group and senior level coaching positions. These are part-time positions with the potential to grow into full-time positions by the right persons.

WILMINGTON COLLEGE SWIMMING INTERN/ASSISTANT COACH

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and contact information for three professional references to: Libby Hayes, Director of Human Resources, [email protected] and Trip Breen, Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach, [email protected].

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Oversees the day-to-day operation, maintenance, and administration of the Asheville School’s aquatic facility. Oversees the hiring, training, testing, and certification of staff and student employees of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained. This position reports to the School’s Athletic Director.

EVENT SALES MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop now has an immediate opening for a FULL-TIME Event Sales Manager at our Minnesota locations. We are looking for an individual who enjoys sales, loves working with people and is passionate about the sport of swimming. We offer a full benefit package of health, dental and vision. IRA with company matching. Paid time off with holidays off. This is the perfect job for a former swimmer or coach that wants to still be involved in the sport.

