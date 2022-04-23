Diver Alexa Walkovich Commits to Cincinnati for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexa Walkovich from Sylvania, Ohio, has committed to the University of Cincinnati for 2022-23. Her older sister Emily Walkovich dove during her first two years at Akron but was not on the roster in 2021-22.

“I am so excited to become a part of UC and their coed swim/dive team in my home state. UC is an awesome campus and has a great business/entrepreneurship school. I am looking forward to begin this adventure there!”

A senior at Southview High School, Walkovich finished ninth in 1-meter diving at the 2022 Ohio High School Division 1 State Championships, racking up 430.75 points. She is a two-time All-State diver and was All-American in 2021. Walkovich has been a member of Legacy Diving Club for over four years, training with owner Buck Smith, the head diving coach of Eastern Michigan University. Before that, she was a level-8 gymnast.

Cincinnati finished fourth of five teams at the 2022 AAC Championships. Grad student Audrey Capannari and freshman Anna Yaggy competed in all three diving events at the conference meet. Yaggi made the B final for 1m, Capannari scored in the B final of 3m, and they both scored in the B final of the platform event. With Capannari’s graduation,Walkovich will have the opportunity to make an impact for the Bearcats right away.

She’ll join the Cincinnati class of 2026 with Abi Carroll, Grace Gavin, Joleigh Crye, Mia Hensley, Payton Woodring, and Rylee Waslyn.

