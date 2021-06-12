Two-Sport Athlete Joleigh Crye Opts to Swim in College; Verbals to Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joleigh Crye from Avon, New York has announced her decision to swim at the University of Cincinnati beginning in the fall of 2022. Crye has been a standout swimmer and softball player at Avon High School throughout her prep career. Pursued by NCAA Division I schools for both sports, she chose swimming, saying:

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Cincinnati!! Thank you to all my friends and coaches for always supporting me, and thank you to my family for giving me every opportunity available! Go Bearcats!!!”

Crye swims for Avon High School and Mercury Swimming. She is strong in all four strokes and has improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100/200 breast since the start of 2021. She notched PBs in the 100 fly and 200 IM last year during high school season. This year, although the state meet was canceled, she won the boys/girls mixed 100 fly (55.31) and placed 3rd in the boys/girls mixed 100 breast (1:03.01) at the 2021 Section V Class C Championships. She also swam breast (28.63) on the mixed 200 medley relay and led off the mixed 200 free relay (24.09), although that relay was DQd.

At the Eastern Zone Sectionals in March, she finaled in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM and scored lifetime best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.65

100 breast – 1:03.01

200 breast – 2:25.36

200 IM – 2:06.44

50 free – 23.48

100 free – 52.40

Crye will join the Bearcats with fellow class of 2026 verbal commits Abi Carroll and Grace Gavin. Her best times would have scored in the A final of the 100 breast (along with Lindsey Sanders, Logan Lawhorn, and Victoria Hunt) and the 100 fly (with Katherine Connolly) at the 2021 AAC Championships.

