Rockwall (TX) Distance Specialist Abi Carroll Verbals to Cincinnati

Abi Carroll of Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence (RACE) in Texas has verbally committed to Cincinnati for fall 2022.

Surprise! I’m beyond excited to finally announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Cincinnati! I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my family, friends, and coaches by my sides. I am honored to be part of this amazing team! Go Bearcats!!🐾❤️🖤

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:53.52

500 free – 4:59.61

1000 free – 10:09.96

1650 free – 17:10.52

100 back – 57.01

200 back – 2:00.14

400 IM – 4:28.55

Carroll is a distance specialist, with a strong 200 back and 400 IM. She competed at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – West, finishing in the top 70 in the 500 free and 200 back.

Last season, Carroll would’ve been #2 on Cincinnati’s roster in both backstroke events, while she would’ve been #5 in the 500 free and #6 in the 400 IM. At the 2020 AAC Championships, Carroll would’ve also scored in the mile at 15th and made the 200 back B-final.

Carroll is Cincinnati’s first verbal for their class of 2026.

