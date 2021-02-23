William & Mary Reels In 2:02 Breaststroker Noah Spain of TIDE Swimming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Spain of TIDE Swimming in Virginia is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to William & Mary. Spain is a senior at Princess Anne High School.

I’m super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at William and Mary! Shoutout to my teammates, coaches, and family who have been with me every step of the way. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team. Roll Tribe!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 57.70

200 breast – 2:02.51

200 IM – 1:56.24

400 IM – 4:07.38

Spain is primarily a breaststroker, and his 200 breast is his strongest event.

At the 2020 Virginia HS 5A State Championships, Spain swam to a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast (58.30). He also split a 27.42 on their medley relay breast leg, helping them to a 12th-place showing.

Spain’s 200 breast lifetime best of 2:02.51 is from the 2020 Virginia Senior Championships, just before the pandemic hit. William & Mary just graduated their 1:58.7 200 breaststroker, Benjamin Skopic, while they still return two guys who were 2:01 last season: junior Ryan Bebel and sophomore Kyle Demers.

Spain is nearly at CAA A-final speed in the 200 breast. He joins Sam Parsons and Micah Lowe in William & Mary’s incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

