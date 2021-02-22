CGBD Sprinter Sam Parsons Verbals to William & Mary (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Parsons of the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins has verbally committed to William & Mary for this coming fall. He’s a senior at Peninsula Catholic High School in Virginia.

William & Mary said it was cutting its swim programs in September 2020, but reinstated the women’s team in October and the men’s team in November.

I am beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to further both my academic and swim career at the College of William and Mary. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and anyone else who has helped me to this point! Go Tribe!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.22

100 free – 46.30

200 free – 1:43.58

100 breast – 58.05

100 fly – 51.13

200 IM – 1:53.96

Since the pandemic began, Parsons has gone lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM. All of those swims came at the TAC Blizzard Blitz in December. In the 200 IM, he took off almost three seconds from his old best.

At the 2020 Virginia Independent HS Championships (VISAA), Parsons finished third in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.

Parsons joins backstroker Micah Lowe in William & Mary’s incoming class.

