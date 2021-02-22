Columbia Adds IMer Caleb Apodaca for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

De Anza Cupertino Aquatics’ Caleb Apodaca has committed to join Columbia University this fall in New York. He’s a senior at Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, Calif.

It is with pride that I announce I will be attending Columbia University’s Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and continuing my swim career with Coach Bolster! No one makes it to this level without the help of others, so I would like to thank my parents, family, and friends for their enduring support; Coaches John, Alice, and Pete for the guidance and training they provided in and out of the pool; and my teammates for challenging me to improve and strive towards my goals. Go Lions!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 1:51.34

400 IM – 3:54.31

100 fly – 50.92

200 fly – 1:51.38

500 free – 4:41.10

1650 free – 16:06.16

Apodaca finished seventh in the 200 IM at the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Championships, while he went on to finish 22nd at the 2019 CIF State Championships. He then raced at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, where he hit lifetime bests in both butterfly and both IM events. Further, he scored in the 400 IM B-final, finishing 16th after going a PR of 3:54.31 in prelims.

Last season, Apodaca would’ve been #2 on Columbia’s roster in the 400 IM. He would’ve been a B-finalist at the 2020 Ivy League Championships in the 400 IM, and just about a second shy of making the A-final.

Apodaca joins Kyle Won, Tristan Pragnell and Josh Cho in Columbia’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.