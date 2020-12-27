Barbados National Teamer Tristan Pragnell Commits to Columbia for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tristan Pragnell, a senior at Stuyvesant High School in New York City, has committed to swim at Columbia University beginning in the fall of 2021.

Pragnell is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He trains during the school year with Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics and with the Pirates Swim Club in Barbados, where his grandparents live, in the summers. He is a Barbados National Age Group record-holder in the 50m back for the Boys 9-10 and 13-14 age groups, and has been on the Barbados junior national team since 2014. Pragnell was named to Barbados’ national CARIFTA teams in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was also a member of the Barbados squads that competed at the Central America and Caribbean Swim Championships (CCCAN) in 2017 (in Trinidad) and 2018 (in Aruba). Between CARIFTA and CCCAN, he won ten gold, five silver and three bronze individual medals, including every 200m backstroke event in his age group at CARIFTA from 2016 to 2019. He also won the 200m back at CCCAN in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Last year he qualified for the 2019 Pan Am Games and the 7th FINA World Junior Championships. In Budapest, he competed in the 50/100/200m back and 100m fly and achieved PBs in the 50m back (28.00) and 100m fly (59.59).

In SCY, he recorded many of his best performances in November and December 2019 at DST First State Cup and NCAP Invitational. Those include the 50/500/1000 free, 50/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. His best 100/200 Free and 100 back times come from the 2020 Senior Mets Winter Championships and the AGUA Last Chance meet in February and March.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 1:47.35

100 back – 50.56

50 back – 24.68

200 free – 1:41.70

100 free – 47.98

50 free – 22.12

100 fly – 52.83

Pagnell’s best 200 back time would have scored in the C final at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships but it took 49.72 to make it back in the 100 back.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.