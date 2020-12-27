Pennsylvania State Championship Qualifier Baily Trettel Commits to St. Francis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Baily Trettel, who hails from suburban Pittsburgh, has committed to NCAA Division I program Saint Francis University. Saint Francis University, located in Lorefto, Pennsylvania, is about 100 miles from her home. She’ll join, among others, Lizzie Smeltzer, her Racer X teammate, in the class of 2021 for Saint Francis.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue both my academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University!! I couldn’t have done this without my family, friends, coaches, and teammates! I am so grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait for the next 4 years! GO RED FLASH!!⚡️ ️

Primarily a backstroker, Trettel as a junior last season qualified for the Pennsylvania AA (small schools) State Championship meet for Moniteau High School. The PIAA shut down that state’s championship meets mid-day on Thursday, with the AA event scheduled to begin on Friday morning.

A year earlier, as a sophomore, she had a high finish of 23rd in the 100 backstroke.

Best Times in Yards/Long Course Meters

50 free – 25.66

100 free – 55.43

50 back (relay leadoff) – 28.08

100 back – 59.23

200 back – 2:07.49

Saint Francis (PA), not to be confused with their Northeast Conference rivals Saint Francis College in New York, finished 4th out of 9 teams at last year’s conference championship meet. Last season, the Red Flash has only 1 swimmer finish in the A final of the conference in the 100 back individually, then-sophomore Millie Laudenbach, who placed 4th.

They also had a ton of depth in that group, with the 8-12-13-14-15 finishers in that race as well.

The program was even better in the 200 back, with Laudenbach finishing 2nd at last year’s conference championship meet. That’s where Trettel will make her biggest immediate impact – her best time in the 200 back would have put her solidly into the scoring B final at last year’s conference championship meet.

She dropped huge time in that 200 back through the first half of her junior season, even though she didn’t get the chance to swim a real spring season-finale event. In August of 2019, she swam a best time of 2:12.53. By December of 2019, she had dropped that best time more than five seconds to land at 2:07.49.

Trettel trains with Racer X Aquatics.

She joins an incoming class of 2021 for Saint Francis that includes Maddie Dando, Amalia Bradburn, Inde Patterson, and Lizzie Smeltzer. All 5 of the swimmers in the class are from the state of Pennsylvania.

