15-Yr-Old Merve Tuncel Hits 16:03.23 LC 1500 Free Turkish Record

2020 TURKISH LC NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET
- Friday, December 25th – Sunday, December 27th
- Istanbul, Turkey
- LCM (50m)
- Results
While competing at the just-concluded Turkish Long Course National Team Selection meet, 15-year-old Merve Tuncel fired off another national record.
Placing on top of the podium in the women’s 1500m free, the teen clocked a time of 16:03.23, overtaking the previous NR of 16:21.39 Beril Bocekler put on the books in July of 2019.
Remarkably, Tuncel’s personal best entering this 3-day meet in Istanbul rested at the 16:29.24 she established at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice in February of 2020. As such, in the span of fewer than 12 months, the young budding freestyle ace dropped a massive 26 seconds en route to the Turkish title.
At just 15, Tuncel just makes the list of the world’s top 50 performers all-time in the event. Splits for her impressive swim are below.
Tuncel’s 16:03.23 now ranks the Turk as the world’s 4th fastest performer this season.
2020-2021 LCM Women 1500 Free
Jianjiahe
15:45.59
|2
|Anastasia
Kirpichnikova
|RUS
|15:53.18
|12/12
|3
|Kareena
Lee
|AUS
|16:01.02
|12/16
|4
|Sarah
Kohler
|GER
|16:03.43
|12/20
|5
|Erica
Sullivan
|USA
|16:04.37
|11/14
Tuncel is the teen who clocked a remarkable short course 1500 free swim at the Turkish SC Championships last week. She produced a big-time lifetime best of 15:45.29 in the event to establish a new World Junor Record.
She also went 8.28 in the 800 and 4.06 in the 400. Quite a talent – We’re used to seeing distance bolters in Olympic years, and this young lady may be the one.
That’s crazy fast for 15, another athlete benefitted by the postponed Olympic schedule