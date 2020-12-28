Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Yr-Old Merve Tuncel Hits 16:03.23 LC 1500 Free Turkish Record

Comments: 2

2020 TURKISH LC NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

  • Friday, December 25th – Sunday, December 27th
  • Istanbul, Turkey
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

While competing at the just-concluded Turkish Long Course National Team Selection meet, 15-year-old Merve Tuncel fired off another national record.

Placing on top of the podium in the women’s 1500m free, the teen clocked a time of 16:03.23, overtaking the previous NR of 16:21.39 Beril Bocekler put on the books in July of 2019.

Remarkably, Tuncel’s personal best entering this 3-day meet in Istanbul rested at the 16:29.24 she established at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice in February of 2020. As such, in the span of fewer than 12 months, the young budding freestyle ace dropped a massive 26 seconds en route to the Turkish title.

At just 15, Tuncel just makes the list of the world’s top 50 performers all-time in the event. Splits for her impressive swim are below.

Tuncel’s 16:03.23 now ranks the Turk as the world’s 4th fastest performer this season.

2020-2021 LCM Women 1500 Free

WangCHN
Jianjiahe
09/27
15:45.59
2Anastasia
Kirpichnikova		RUS15:53.1812/12
3Kareena
Lee		AUS16:01.0212/16
4Sarah
Kohler		GER16:03.4312/20
5Erica
Sullivan		USA16:04.3711/14
View Top 26»

Tuncel is the teen who clocked a remarkable short course 1500 free swim at the Turkish SC Championships last week. She produced a big-time lifetime best of 15:45.29 in the event to establish a new World Junor Record.

2
Dee
23 minutes ago

She also went 8.28 in the 800 and 4.06 in the 400. Quite a talent – We’re used to seeing distance bolters in Olympic years, and this young lady may be the one.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Dee
Yaboi
25 seconds ago

That’s crazy fast for 15, another athlete benefitted by the postponed Olympic schedule

