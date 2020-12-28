15-Yr-Old Merve Tuncel Hits 16:03.23 LC 1500 Free Turkish Record

2020 TURKISH LC NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Friday, December 25th – Sunday, December 27th

Istanbul, Turkey

LCM (50m)

Results

While competing at the just-concluded Turkish Long Course National Team Selection meet, 15-year-old Merve Tuncel fired off another national record.

Placing on top of the podium in the women’s 1500m free, the teen clocked a time of 16:03.23, overtaking the previous NR of 16:21.39 Beril Bocekler put on the books in July of 2019.

Remarkably, Tuncel’s personal best entering this 3-day meet in Istanbul rested at the 16:29.24 she established at the FFN Golden Tour in Nice in February of 2020. As such, in the span of fewer than 12 months, the young budding freestyle ace dropped a massive 26 seconds en route to the Turkish title.

At just 15, Tuncel just makes the list of the world’s top 50 performers all-time in the event. Splits for her impressive swim are below.

Tuncel’s 16:03.23 now ranks the Turk as the world’s 4th fastest performer this season.

Tuncel is the teen who clocked a remarkable short course 1500 free swim at the Turkish SC Championships last week. She produced a big-time lifetime best of 15:45.29 in the event to establish a new World Junor Record.