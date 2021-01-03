Backstroker Kyle Won Joins Columbia’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyle Won of Gators Swim Club (MA) has verbally committed to Columbia for fall 2021. Won is a senior at Lexington High School and will join the Lions’ class of 2025.

I am honored to announce my commitment to Columbia University! I am extremely excited to begin the next phase of my swimming career with Coach Bolster and look forward to furthering educational growth at this incredible school. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their support. Go Lions!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 46.27

200 free – 1:42.51

500 free – 4:32.91

100 back – 48.59

200 back – 1:46.08

200 IM – 1:51.59

400 IM – 3:58.20

At the Wellesley site of the virtual 2020 U.S. Winter Juniors, Won picked up lifetime bests in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back and 200/400 IM. He finished 26th in both backstrokes among all sites nationwide.

Since the pandemic started, Won has also added a lifetime best in the 500 free, a 4:32.91 in the 500 free in October.

Won competed at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – East, racing in both backstrokes. He went 50.48 in the 100 and 1:49.17 in the 200, lifetime bests at the time; he’s since dropped almost two seconds in the 100 back and over three in the 200 back.

Columbia just graduated their top backstroker last season, but they return several 48-second backstrokers and 1:44 backstrokers Joey Licht and Baptiste Leger.

Won would’ve been a B-finalist in both backstrokes at the 2020 Ivy League Championships, where Columbia placed fifth as a team. He joins Tristan Pragnell and Josh Cho in Columbia’s class of 2025.

