Three Sport Varsity Athlete Rylee Waslyn Commits to Swim at Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three sport varsity athlete Rylee Waslyn from Wilmington, Delaware has announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of Cincinnati for the fall of 2022.

“I chose the University of Cincinnati because of the excellent coaching staff, strong academics, and amazing facilities.”

Waslyn is currently a senior at Concord High School in Wilmington, where she is the reigning Delaware High School State Championship bronze medalist in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM. She also competes for Wilmington Aquatic Club, holding USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM. In addition, Waslyn is also a varsity field hockey and softball player, making the 1st and 2nd all-state teams in each sport, respectively.

Best Times SCY:

500 freestyle – 5:00.85

200 Breast – 2:22.06

100 fly – 56.75

200 IM – 2:06.41

400 IM -4:29.29

100 breast – 1:04.90

1650 free – 17:23.84

Waslyn, an extremely versatile athlete, should have no problem contributing for the Bearcats when she arrives on campus in the fall. Her best time in the 100 butterfly would have ranked 3rd on the Bearcats roster last season. Although she doesn’t have any other events that would rank that high, Waslyn certainly has the potential to develop into almost any stroke speciality she chooses as the rest of her times in her events all rank within the top 6 times on Cincinnati’s roster last season.

At the 2022 AAC Championships, the Cincinnati women finished 4th overall out of 5 teams. The team was led by Camryn Streid, who finished as the runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:00.02) and 400 IM (4:13.63). Streid is currently a senior who will be graduated by the time Waslyn arrives on campus, assuming she doesn’t utilize her 5th year of eligibility under the NCAA’s COVID-19 policy.

When she arrives in Cincinnati, Waslyn will be joined by Grace Gavin, Abi Carroll, Joleigh Crye, Mia Hensley, Katie Pain, Emily Haugen, Payton Woodring, Hampton Gucky, and Ella Chown in the Bearcats class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.