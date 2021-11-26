Distance Specialist Emma Greene Commits to Delta State for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Originally from Jackson, Missouri, Emma Greene has announced her commitment to swim at Division II Delta State University in 2022. Greene was homeschooled for high school, but trained year-round with her club team, River City Aquatics. During the 2019-2020 season, Greene was honored as the Outstanding Senior Female Swimmer for her club team.

“Beyond blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Delta State University!! Huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for making this possible. Can’t wait for the next four years! #gostatesmen”

A distance specialist, Greene finished in the top-20 of both the 800 and 1500 freestyles at the 2021 Sectionals meet in Lenexa, Kansas. In the 800, she swam to a new lifetime best of 9:41.52, taking 17th in the event. That time was a big drop from her previous best, with her time entering the meet being 9:49.45. She also added another best time in the 1500, taking 16th in 18:30.72. That swim was an even bigger time drop from her entry time, with Greene managing to take off 21 seconds from her entry.

Already this month Greene has hit multiple lifetime best swims at the Ozark A Championships. There, she dropped time in all of her non-primary events, with her time of 2:16.65 in the 200 fly being good enough to qualify her for finals. She also added new bests in the 50 free (27.00), 100 free (57.67), 200 free (2:04.19), 100 fly (1:03.39), and 400 IM (4:53.08).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 2:01.69

500 free – 5:17.53

1000 free – 10:56.09

1650 free – 18:03.28

Delta State was among Division II’s best teams last season, with the women finishing 10th at the 2021 DII NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led by a pair of fly specialists, with Lucia Martelli claiming gold in the 100 fly and Jacqueline Turner taking first in the 200 fly. The team had one distance swimmer qualify for the meet, with sophomore Bella Kelly racing the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles. Her highest finish came in the 1650, where she took 21st in 17:37.99.

At the conference level, the Delta State women came in second at the 2021 New South Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships, falling to only West Florida. With her best times, Greene would have scored in the top-8 of the 1650 and 500 and top-16 of the 1000. Her highest finish would have come in the 1650, where her best time would have put her in seventh.

This season, the women’s team sits as the 15th ranked team in Division II, per the latest CSCCA poll.

Greene will join twins Mikayla and Jordon Kloth as a member of Delta State’s class of 2026.

