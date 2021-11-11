Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UIndy Swimming & Diving Stays On Top of CSCAA Division II Polls

November 11th, 2021 College, NCAA Division II, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today.  The University of Indianapolis men and women are both first in the polls, keeping their preseason position.

On the men’s side, UIndy is the unanimous favorite, earning the maximum of points (175). Queens University of Charlotte remains at second with 162 points. Drury (156) comes in at third, they were seventh in the  preseason rankings. Wingate (145) climbs from sixth to fourth and Grand Valley (143) holds at fifth.  In all, thirty-one men’s teams received votes.

The UIndy women collects all but one of the first-place votes to earn 149 points. Wingate remains second with 140 points. After an impressive showing in their home invitational last weekend, Drury (139) jumps from eighth to third and collects the remaining first-place vote. Queens (NC) (136) is down one spot to fourth. Nova Southeastern and Carson-Newman share the fifth place spot with 119 points each. Thirty-five women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.

Division II Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Indianapolis 175
2 2 Queens University of Charlotte 162
3 7 Drury 156
4 6 Wingate 145
5 5 Grand Valley 143
6 8 Colorado Mesa 139
7 4 McKendree 129
8 10 Florida Southern 119
8 11 Carson-Newman 112
10 3 Lindenwood 101
11 8 Nova Southeastern 96
12 13 Northern Michigan 92
12 15 Missouri S&T 87
14 12 Tampa 82
15 16 West Chester 79
16 17 Wayne State 69
16 14 Delta State 59
16 20 Saginaw Valley State 55
19 22 Mines 54
20 18 Oklahoma Christian 52
21 NR Findlay 37
22 19 Florida Tech 30
23 25 Emmanuel 25
24 NR Missouri-Saint Louis 15
25 NR Saint Leo 12

Also Receiving Votes

Henderson State (11), Lewis (10), Concordia-Irvine (10), Saint Cloud State (9), Lynn (7), Davenport (3)

Division II Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 Indianapolis 149
2 Wingate 140
3 Drury 139
4 Queens University of Charlotte 136
5 Nova Southeastern 119
5 Carson-Newman 119
7 Colorado Mesa 112
8 Grand Valley 104
9 Northern Michigan 96
10 West Chester 94
11 Lindenwood 90
12 West Florida 76
12 Tampa 76
14 Lynn 68
15 Delta State 63
16 Florida Southern 58
17 Saint Leo 50
18 Rollins 44
19 McKendree 31
20 Cal State East Bay 29
21 Truman State 26
22 Mines 20
22 Concordia-Irvine 20
24 Augustana (SD) 18
25 Findlay 16

Also Receiving Votes

Azusa Pacific (10), Sioux Falls (9), Millersville (8), Saginaw Valley State (7), Indiana (PA) (7), Saint Cloud State (5), Florida Tech (4), East Stroudsburg (4), Fairmont State (2), UNC-Pembrooke (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; James Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Men’s Poll Committee

Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Chris Villa, Indiana (PA);Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

