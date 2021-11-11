UIndy Swimming & Diving Stays On Top of CSCAA Division II Polls

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The University of Indianapolis men and women are both first in the polls, keeping their preseason position.

On the men’s side, UIndy is the unanimous favorite, earning the maximum of points (175). Queens University of Charlotte remains at second with 162 points. Drury (156) comes in at third, they were seventh in the preseason rankings. Wingate (145) climbs from sixth to fourth and Grand Valley (143) holds at fifth. In all, thirty-one men’s teams received votes.

The UIndy women collects all but one of the first-place votes to earn 149 points. Wingate remains second with 140 points. After an impressive showing in their home invitational last weekend, Drury (139) jumps from eighth to third and collects the remaining first-place vote. Queens (NC) (136) is down one spot to fourth. Nova Southeastern and Carson-Newman share the fifth place spot with 119 points each. Thirty-five women’s teams received votes.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.