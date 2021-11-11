UIndy Swimming & Diving Stays On Top of CSCAA Division II Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division II Preseason Swimming & Diving Poll today. The University of Indianapolis men and women are both first in the polls, keeping their preseason position.
On the men’s side, UIndy is the unanimous favorite, earning the maximum of points (175). Queens University of Charlotte remains at second with 162 points. Drury (156) comes in at third, they were seventh in the preseason rankings. Wingate (145) climbs from sixth to fourth and Grand Valley (143) holds at fifth. In all, thirty-one men’s teams received votes.
The UIndy women collects all but one of the first-place votes to earn 149 points. Wingate remains second with 140 points. After an impressive showing in their home invitational last weekend, Drury (139) jumps from eighth to third and collects the remaining first-place vote. Queens (NC) (136) is down one spot to fourth. Nova Southeastern and Carson-Newman share the fifth place spot with 119 points each. Thirty-five women’s teams received votes.
You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25
The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee includes six representatives from division II institutions and two media members. Paul Mangen, head coach of Saint Leo chairs both the men and women’s polls. The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 9, January 19, and February 9 and March 4. These dates are subject to change.
Division II Men
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Indianapolis
|175
|2
|2
|Queens University of Charlotte
|162
|3
|7
|Drury
|156
|4
|6
|Wingate
|145
|5
|5
|Grand Valley
|143
|6
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|139
|7
|4
|McKendree
|129
|8
|10
|Florida Southern
|119
|8
|11
|Carson-Newman
|112
|10
|3
|Lindenwood
|101
|11
|8
|Nova Southeastern
|96
|12
|13
|Northern Michigan
|92
|12
|15
|Missouri S&T
|87
|14
|12
|Tampa
|82
|15
|16
|West Chester
|79
|16
|17
|Wayne State
|69
|16
|14
|Delta State
|59
|16
|20
|Saginaw Valley State
|55
|19
|22
|Mines
|54
|20
|18
|Oklahoma Christian
|52
|21
|NR
|Findlay
|37
|22
|19
|Florida Tech
|30
|23
|25
|Emmanuel
|25
|24
|NR
|Missouri-Saint Louis
|15
|25
|NR
|Saint Leo
|12
Also Receiving Votes
Henderson State (11), Lewis (10), Concordia-Irvine (10), Saint Cloud State (9), Lynn (7), Davenport (3)
Division II Women
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|Indianapolis
|149
|2
|Wingate
|140
|3
|Drury
|139
|4
|Queens University of Charlotte
|136
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|119
|5
|Carson-Newman
|119
|7
|Colorado Mesa
|112
|8
|Grand Valley
|104
|9
|Northern Michigan
|96
|10
|West Chester
|94
|11
|Lindenwood
|90
|12
|West Florida
|76
|12
|Tampa
|76
|14
|Lynn
|68
|15
|Delta State
|63
|16
|Florida Southern
|58
|17
|Saint Leo
|50
|18
|Rollins
|44
|19
|McKendree
|31
|20
|Cal State East Bay
|29
|21
|Truman State
|26
|22
|Mines
|20
|22
|Concordia-Irvine
|20
|24
|Augustana (SD)
|18
|25
|Findlay
|16
Also Receiving Votes
Azusa Pacific (10), Sioux Falls (9), Millersville (8), Saginaw Valley State (7), Indiana (PA) (7), Saint Cloud State (5), Florida Tech (4), East Stroudsburg (4), Fairmont State (2), UNC-Pembrooke (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Josh Davis, Oklahoma Christian; James Kiner, Tampa; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorehead; Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Sean Peters, Wayne State U; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
Men’s Poll Committee
Ben Hewitt, Nova Southeastern; Jon Lau, Queens University of Charlotte; Andrew Makepeace, Findlay; Brent Noble, Indianapolis; Paul Mangen, Saint Leo (Chair); Chris Villa, Indiana (PA);Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.
About the CSCAA
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.