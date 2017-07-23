2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are big surprises for the relay lineups for either the men or women on the opening session of the FINA World Championships.

For the women, U.S. Trials winner Mallory Comerford will swim prelims of the 400 free relay while Katie Ledecky (who was 6th) will sit out. This isn’t a big surprise given Ledecky has prelims and the final of the 400 free also on day 1. Whether or not she’s used in the final remains up in the air (and could depend on how the morning swimmers perform.)

Big names such as Sarah Sjostrom, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Federica Pellegrini will all be in action this morning.

Day 1 Women’s 400 Free Relay Lineups

Heat 1

Sweden (Coleman, Sjostrom, Lindborg, L.Hansson) Hong Kong (Haughey, Lau, Ho, Sze) Japan (Ikee, Aoki, Yamane, Igarashi) USA (Neal, Worrell, Smoliga, Comerford) Netherlands (Van Der Meer, Heemskerk, Busch, Kromowidjojo) Denmark (Bro, Bro, Beckmann, Blume) Slovakia —

Heat 2

Israel (Murez, Shikler, Siebner, Ivry) Hungary (Molnar, Gyurinovics, Verraszto, Jakabos) Italy (Di Pietro, Ferraiolo, Biondani, Pellegrini) Australia (Seebohm, Wilson, Elmslie, Jack) Canada (Mainville, Toro, Smith, Sanchez) China (Zhu, Ai, Wu, Zhang) South Africa (Gallagher, Beavon, Randle, Corbett)

For the men, Brazil will go with 50m specialists Cesar Cielo and Bruno Fratus in the morning, while there are no surprises to the American lineup with Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, Zach Apple and Townley Haas.

Day 1 Men’s 400 Free Relay Lineup

Heat 1

0. New Zealand (Stanley, Perry, Main, Hunter)

Paraguay (C.Hockin, Vallejos, Lopez, B.Hockin) Belarus (Machekin, Krasochka, Staselovich, Latkin) Japan (Nakamura, Shioura, Matsumoto, Koga) Australia (McEvoy, Incerti, Graham, Cartwright) Brazil (Santos, Chierighini, Cielo, Fratus) Greece (Christou, Meladinis, Katrantzis, Gkolomeev) Egypt (Khalafalla, Samy, Abdalla, Khaled) China (Lin, Yu, Cao, Ma) Netherlands (Stolk, Pijnenburg, Schwietert, Puts)

Heat 2

0. Serbia (Stjepanovic, Sabo, Lender, Barna)