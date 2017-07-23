Day 1 Relay Lineups: Comerford In, Ledecky Out On Prelim 4×100 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are big surprises for the relay lineups for either the men or women on the opening session of the FINA World Championships.

For the women, U.S. Trials winner Mallory Comerford will swim prelims of the 400 free relay while Katie Ledecky (who was 6th) will sit out. This isn’t a big surprise given Ledecky has prelims and the final of the 400 free also on day 1. Whether or not she’s used in the final remains up in the air (and could depend on how the morning swimmers perform.)

Big names such as Sarah SjostromRanomi Kromowidjojo and Federica Pellegrini will all be in action this morning.

Day 1 Women’s 400 Free Relay Lineups

Heat 1

  1. Sweden (Coleman, Sjostrom, Lindborg, L.Hansson)
  2. Hong Kong (Haughey, Lau, Ho, Sze)
  3. Japan (Ikee, Aoki, Yamane, Igarashi)
  4. USA (Neal, Worrell, Smoliga, Comerford)
  5. Netherlands (Van Der Meer, Heemskerk, Busch, Kromowidjojo)
  6. Denmark (Bro, Bro, Beckmann, Blume)
  7. Slovakia —

Heat 2

  1. Israel (Murez, Shikler, Siebner, Ivry)
  2. Hungary (Molnar, Gyurinovics, Verraszto, Jakabos)
  3. Italy (Di Pietro, Ferraiolo, Biondani, Pellegrini)
  4. Australia (Seebohm, Wilson, Elmslie, Jack)
  5. Canada (Mainville, Toro, Smith, Sanchez)
  6. China (Zhu, Ai, Wu, Zhang)
  7. South Africa (Gallagher, Beavon, Randle, Corbett)

For the men, Brazil will go with 50m specialists Cesar Cielo and Bruno Fratus in the morning, while there are no surprises to the American lineup with Blake PieroniMichael ChadwickZach Apple and Townley Haas.

Day 1 Men’s 400 Free Relay Lineup

Heat 1

0. New Zealand (Stanley, Perry, Main, Hunter)

  1. Paraguay (C.Hockin, Vallejos, Lopez, B.Hockin)
  2. Belarus (Machekin, Krasochka, Staselovich, Latkin)
  3. Japan (Nakamura, Shioura, Matsumoto, Koga)
  4. Australia (McEvoy, Incerti, Graham, Cartwright)
  5. Brazil (Santos, Chierighini, Cielo, Fratus)
  6. Greece (Christou, Meladinis, Katrantzis, Gkolomeev)
  7. Egypt (Khalafalla, Samy, Abdalla, Khaled)
  8. China (Lin, Yu, Cao, Ma)
  9. Netherlands (Stolk, Pijnenburg, Schwietert, Puts)

Heat 2

0. Serbia (Stjepanovic, Sabo, Lender, Barna)

  1. Uzbekistan (Tarasenko, Kozlyuk, Bukin, Tursunov)
  2. Hungary (Kozma, Nemeth, Holoda, Bohus)
  3. Canada (Kisil, Thormeyer, Acevedo, Olafson)
  4. USA (Pieroni, Chadwick, Apple, Haas)
  5. Russia (Popkov, Korolev, Lobintsev, Morozov)
  6. Italy (Dotto, Vendrame, Miressi, Magnini)
  7. South Africa (Erasmus, Jimmie, Brown, Waddell)
  8. Latvia (Kalnins, Bobrovis, Maskalenko, Feldbergs)
  9. Israel (Konovalov, Toumarkin, Loktev, Frankel)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Day 1 Relay Lineups: Comerford In, Ledecky Out On Prelim 4×100 Free"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
nlm78

No surprise McKeon is being rested for the Aussies due to the Butterfly heats and Bronte C also being rested due to injuring her other shoulder and being sick in the training camp prior to the WCs. Hoping for a great hit out for Jack.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes 38 seconds ago
He Gets It Done Again

France went from world champions to not even entering a 4×100 free in just two years

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes 53 seconds ago
SwimtoSwim

How can people in the US watch the heats?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »