2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
There are big surprises for the relay lineups for either the men or women on the opening session of the FINA World Championships.
For the women, U.S. Trials winner Mallory Comerford will swim prelims of the 400 free relay while Katie Ledecky (who was 6th) will sit out. This isn’t a big surprise given Ledecky has prelims and the final of the 400 free also on day 1. Whether or not she’s used in the final remains up in the air (and could depend on how the morning swimmers perform.)
Big names such as Sarah Sjostrom, Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Federica Pellegrini will all be in action this morning.
Day 1 Women’s 400 Free Relay Lineups
Heat 1
- Sweden (Coleman, Sjostrom, Lindborg, L.Hansson)
- Hong Kong (Haughey, Lau, Ho, Sze)
- Japan (Ikee, Aoki, Yamane, Igarashi)
- USA (Neal, Worrell, Smoliga, Comerford)
- Netherlands (Van Der Meer, Heemskerk, Busch, Kromowidjojo)
- Denmark (Bro, Bro, Beckmann, Blume)
- Slovakia —
Heat 2
- Israel (Murez, Shikler, Siebner, Ivry)
- Hungary (Molnar, Gyurinovics, Verraszto, Jakabos)
- Italy (Di Pietro, Ferraiolo, Biondani, Pellegrini)
- Australia (Seebohm, Wilson, Elmslie, Jack)
- Canada (Mainville, Toro, Smith, Sanchez)
- China (Zhu, Ai, Wu, Zhang)
- South Africa (Gallagher, Beavon, Randle, Corbett)
For the men, Brazil will go with 50m specialists Cesar Cielo and Bruno Fratus in the morning, while there are no surprises to the American lineup with Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, Zach Apple and Townley Haas.
Day 1 Men’s 400 Free Relay Lineup
Heat 1
0. New Zealand (Stanley, Perry, Main, Hunter)
- Paraguay (C.Hockin, Vallejos, Lopez, B.Hockin)
- Belarus (Machekin, Krasochka, Staselovich, Latkin)
- Japan (Nakamura, Shioura, Matsumoto, Koga)
- Australia (McEvoy, Incerti, Graham, Cartwright)
- Brazil (Santos, Chierighini, Cielo, Fratus)
- Greece (Christou, Meladinis, Katrantzis, Gkolomeev)
- Egypt (Khalafalla, Samy, Abdalla, Khaled)
- China (Lin, Yu, Cao, Ma)
- Netherlands (Stolk, Pijnenburg, Schwietert, Puts)
Heat 2
0. Serbia (Stjepanovic, Sabo, Lender, Barna)
- Uzbekistan (Tarasenko, Kozlyuk, Bukin, Tursunov)
- Hungary (Kozma, Nemeth, Holoda, Bohus)
- Canada (Kisil, Thormeyer, Acevedo, Olafson)
- USA (Pieroni, Chadwick, Apple, Haas)
- Russia (Popkov, Korolev, Lobintsev, Morozov)
- Italy (Dotto, Vendrame, Miressi, Magnini)
- South Africa (Erasmus, Jimmie, Brown, Waddell)
- Latvia (Kalnins, Bobrovis, Maskalenko, Feldbergs)
- Israel (Konovalov, Toumarkin, Loktev, Frankel)
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Day 1 Relay Lineups: Comerford In, Ledecky Out On Prelim 4×100 Free"
No surprise McKeon is being rested for the Aussies due to the Butterfly heats and Bronte C also being rested due to injuring her other shoulder and being sick in the training camp prior to the WCs. Hoping for a great hit out for Jack.
France went from world champions to not even entering a 4×100 free in just two years
How can people in the US watch the heats?