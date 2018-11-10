Dahlia Swims #5 100 SCM Fly in History; Detti Swims to World #2

45TH NICO SAPIO TROPHY

After breaking a Meet Record with a 25.07 in the 50 fly on Friday, American Kelsi Dahlia broke two more on Saturday to finish her run at the 2018 Nico Sapio Trophy.

The first came in her best event, the 100 fly, where she swam a 55.00 to beat both countrymate Kendyl Stewart (56.47) and Italy’s top butterflier Ilaria Bianchi (57.64). That time for Worrell is only .26 seconds from her best, and is the faster than any other American has ever been in short course meters. In total, it ties a 2017 Sarah Sjosstrom swim as the 5th-best performance in history.

6-Fastest 100 SCM Butterflies in History

54.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 2014 SC Worlds 54.84 – Kelsi Dahlia, US, 2018 World Cup – Budapest 54.91 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 2018 World Cup – Eindhoven 54.96 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 2018 World Cup – Budapest (TIE) 55.00 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 2017 European Championships/Kelsi Dahlia, US, 2018 Nico Sapio Trophy

The swim also broke Bianchi’s old Meet Record of 57.04.

Not long after, Dahlia broke another Meet Record in the 50 free. There she swam a 24.02, which broke the old mark of 24.33 set by countrymate Madison Kennedy at a prior edition of the meet. Kennedy finished 2nd, also under her old record, in 24.28, while Lia Neal finished off the American sweep by placing 3rd in 24.66.

Dahlia’s swim also moves her into position as the 7th-fastest American in the history of the event.

Two more victories gave Dahlia a total of 4 at the meet.

Hers were 2 of 12 Meet Records broken at what turned out to be the fastest edition yet of the annual meet.

