USC and Fresno Pacific Post Fast Times at Dual Meet on Friday

Fresno Pacific V. USC

Nov. 9, 2018

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

Final Scores Men: USC 167- Fresno Pacific 32 Women: USC 157- Fresno Pacific 47



On Friday, the USC men and women hosted Division II Fresno Pacific. Friday’s meet acted more as a time trial for both schools as Fresno Pacific swam selected events in preparation for their upcoming meet on Saturday at the Soka Invitational.

Friday’s event lineup consisted of some non-traditional dual meet events such as the mixed 200 medley and free relays, 1650 3-person relay, and the 100 IM. Other traditional events were added to the mix of events, where both USC and Fresno Pacific put up some very fast nationally-ranked times.

In the women’s 200 free, USC’s Louise Hansson posted a season-best 1:44.23, which ranks 2nd in Division I. Teammate Caitlin Tycz also put up a 1:54.89 200 fly to also rank second in the nation.

Later in the 100 fly, both Hansson and Tycz improved their season times to rank 1st (50.40) and 4th (52.58) in the nation, respectively. Fellow Trojan Catherine Sanchez also ranks 6th in the nation with her time of 53.05.

In a solo race, USC’s Patrick Mulcare put up a 1:40.75 in the 200 back, which is now the number one time in Division I by 3 seconds. Also putting up a top-five time in the nation was teammate Nikola Miljenic, who won the 100 fly with a 47.24.

In the men’s 50 free, teammate Kyle Grissom won with a 19.83, which currently ranks 4th in the nation. Taking second behind Grissom was Fresno Pacific’s Iskender Baslakov. Baslakov’s time of 20.39 currently ranks 3rd in Division II.

The 100 IM also featured very fast times from USC and Fresno Pacific. From USC, Tatum Wade posted a 54.75 to rank number one in Division I. From Fresno Pacific, Olga Tovstogan also put up a number one time in Division II with a 59.61. Baklakov put up his second nationally-ranked time in this event as well with a 52.16 to rank 3rd in Division II.

However, the highlight of the meet came from Fresno Pacific’s Robert Griswold in the 100 IM. Griswold set a new SM8 Paralympic American record with a 59.40.