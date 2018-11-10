Robert Griswold Breaks American Record in SM8 100 IM by 9 Seconds

Fresno Pacific (D2) swimmer Robert Griswold has broken the American Record in the SM8 100 IM. In the team’s dual meet on Saturday against Division I superpower USC, Griswold swam a 59.40, which obliterated the old record of 1:08.01 set by University of Mary Washington’s Joey Peppersack just 2 weeks ago.

The NCAA approved the 100 IM for collegiate competition in 2015, and while it’s been slow to catch on (and hasn’t been raced at any championship meets yet), this season has seen the event show up on more-and-more dual meet lineups. This has proven to be a great opportunity for para-swimmers like Griswold to really assault the record-books in the race, as it isn’t often swim in short course yards at senior-level meets.

The 21-year old Griswold is in his final year of collegiate eligibility after spending 2 seasons at Carson-Newman University. At the 2016 Paralympic Games, he won a bronze medal in the 100 back, and he currently holds 15 American Records in long course meters and another 12 (once this 100 IM is ratified) in short course yards.