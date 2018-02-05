Columbia Breaks 3 Pool Records While Hosting Dartmouth

Columbia vs Dartmouth

Saturday, February 3rd

Uris Pool, New York, New York

Short course yards

Results – women | Results – men

Team Scores

Women

Columbia – 175 Dartmouth – 114

Men

Columbia – 162 Dartmouth – 134

Columbia hosted Dartmouth both teams’ final dual of the season, less than 2 weeks before the start of the women’s Ivy League Championship on Febraury 14-17th. The Lions were victoriuos in both the men’s and women’s meets, swimming the last few events exhibition (not for points). Columbia also broke 3 Uris pool records over the course of the meet.

Jonathan Suckow broke the Columbia 3 meter diving record for the 4th time this season, scoring 437.25 compared to his previous high score of 430.35 and his pool record of 425.85. He also won the 1 meter with a score of 381.16, completing an undefeated season on the boards in Ivy League competition. Moreover, with Suckow’s wins in this meet, Columbia has now completed its 4th consecutive undefeated season in diving in Ivy League dual meets.

Many Columbia and Dartmouth women are starting to look sharper as the conference championships close in. The Columbia women broke Uris Pool records in the 100 free and 200 free relay.

Mary Ashby, a Columbia junior, broke the pool record with her win in the 100. Ashby, who went about 52-point in most dual meets this season, finished in 49.81. Ashby finished 4th at the Ivy League Champs last year. Ashby then led off the 200 free relay, which swam exhibition and broke the pool record. Ashby split a 23.19 to lead off that relay followed by Susie Zhu (22.96), Jessica Antiles (23.35), and Kate O’Rourke (22.88), who combined to post Columbia’s 2nd fastest time of the season at 1:32.38.

Columbia’s women also threw down a fast 200 medley relay, posting their fastest time of the season at 1:41.40. Jessica Antiles posted a speedy 27.94 on the breaststroke leg of the relay.

Hayley Winter won the distance events, posting her dual meet season bests of 5:01.79 in the 500, and 10:15.10 in the 1000. Her time in the 1000 comes in 10th in the Ivy League rankings this season.

Columbia spread their men’s 200 medley relays out, with the ‘C’ relay taking the event at 1:32.65. If you were to add up the fastest splits from their relays (Stevens – 22.93, Park – 25.16, Frifeldt – 20.96, Gwo – 20.02) they would have gone 1:29.07.

Jae Park posted a season best of 54.68 in the 100 breast, although he swam exhibition, so he did not officially win the race. That time is 3rd in the Ivy League this season, and just off his lifetime best of 54.38.

Event Winners

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Columbia (Samson, Antiles, Zhu, Ashby) – 1:41.40

1000 free: Hayley Winter (Dartmouth) – 10:15.10

200 free: Allyssa Phelps (Columbia) – 1:51.37

100 back: Jaime Lee (Columbia) – 57.08

100 breast: Nicole Papsco (Columbia) – 1:04.97

200 fly: Maureen Rakovec (Columbia) – 2:07.23

50 free: Jessica Antiles (Columbia) – 23.57

100 free: Mary Ashby (Columbia) – 49.81

200 back: Lisa Zhang (Columbia) – 2:04.32

200 breast: Nicole Papsco (Columbia) – 2:20.36

500 free: Hayley Winter (Dartmouth) – 5:01.79

100 fly: Emily Wang (Columbia) – 56.92

200 IM: Mackenzie Stumpf (Dartmouth) – 2:10.89

200 free relay: Dartmouth (Smith, Hunter, Li, Martin) – 1:37.13

1 meter diving: Allison Green (Dartmouth) – 272.77

3 meter diving: Brooke Bernardin (Columbia) – 285.68

MEN

200 medley relay: Columbia (Stevens, Cox, Dang, Gullick) – 1:32.65

1000 free: Edward Smith (Columbia) – 9:42.60

200 free: Tony Shen (Dartmouth) – 1:42.76

100 back: Zach Thomas (Columbia) – 52.12

100 breast: Joseph Lozano (Columbia) – 57.47

200 fly: Connor Lamastra (Dartmouth) – 1:48.67

50 free: Kevin Dang (Columbia) – 21.40

100 free: Kevin Dang (Columbia) – 46.75

200 back: Erek Cox (Columbia) – 1:54.07

200 breast: Joseph Lozano (Columbia) – 2:04.75

500 free: Connor Lamastra (Columbia) – 4:33.87

100 fly: Matthew Luciano (Dartmouth) – 51.26

200 IM: Connor Lamastra (Dartmouth) – 1:53.97

200 free relay: Dartmouth (Patrick, Liao, Jacobsen, Shen) – 1:26.42

1 meter diving: Jonathan Suckow (Columbia) – 381.16

3 meter diving: Jonathan Suckow (Columbia) – 437.25

Press Release – Columbia Men:

NEW YORK – Led by a record-setting day by diver Jonathan, the Columbia men’s swimming and diving team capped their dual-meet season with a 162-134 victory over Dartmouth on senior day in Uris pool on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Lions finished the dual-meet season 8-2 overall and 4-2 Ivy League for third place in the conference standings.

Today the Lions also honored and recognized the class of 2018 who swam their last meet at Uris Pool, including Kevin Frifeldt, Joseph Lozano, Jace Ng, Jayden Pantel, Jae Park, Zach Thomas and Michal Zyla. This senior class is the first in program history with eight dual-meet wins in a least three seasons.

“Today we celebrate and thank our seniors, the Class of 2018. It is hard to come up with enough superlatives to accurately describe what this class has meant to Columbia Swimming and Diving, “said Head Coach Jim Bolster.

“ Their legacy of hard work, cohesiveness and winning has been matched by few if any other class in the history of our program. We thank and congratulate them for a wonderful four years!”

For the fourth time this season, first-year Jonathan Suckow set a new program record in the three-meter dive behind a winning score 437.25. Suckow bested his previous record of 430.35 set in November and the Uris Pool record of 425.85. He swept the boards with an impressive first-place tally of 381.16 in the 1M dive to finish the year unbeaten In Ivy League dual-meet action for a combined 12-0 record.

Four-time Ivy League diving champion Jayden Pantel took the boards for the final time in Uris Pool on Saturday. Pantel capped a phenomenal career at Uris Pool, behind an amazing combined record of 29 – 11, with runner-up finishes in both the 3M dive (387.60) and 1M dive (381.16).

Today’s victory by the Columbia diving core marks its fourth-consecutive unbeaten dual-meet season in Ivy League play with a 1M & 3M dive record of 48-0.

The 200 medley relay squad of Joseph Skimmons, Erek Cox, Kevin Dang and Mark Gullick combined for a winning time of 1:32.65 to start the day for the Lions. Edward Smith grabbed a long distance win in the 1000 freestyle with a time of 9:42.60, followed a 1-2 punch in the 100 backstroke by seniors Zach Thomas (52.14) and Kevin Frifeldt (53.31).

Joseph Lozano (57.47) finished ahead of teammate Jack Smith (58.34) for the 100 breaststroke crown and also claimed the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:04.75 edging Joe Skimmons (2:07.03. Kevin Dang won the fastest events of the day with a time of 21.40 in the 50 freestyle and 46.75 in the 100 freestyle.

Jae Park clocked in with a top time of 1:48.30 in the 200 backstroke, followed by Erek Cox in 1:54.07. Setting a pool record in the 100 fly was senior Kevin Frifeldt who cloked in with a time of 47.56, besting the previous record of 48.08 set by David Jakl ’15CC in 2015.

The Lions capped the meet with 200 freestyle relay squad of Albert Gwo, Mark Gullick, Kevin Dang and Kevin Frifeldt combining for a first-place time of 1:22.47.

Press Release – Columbia Women:

NEW YORK – In the final dual-meet of the season, the Columbia women’s swimming & diving team were sensational at home en route to a 175-114 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Lions posted a pair of Uris Pool records in its second-consecutive home win to cap the year.

Today the Lions also honored and recognized the class of 2018 who swam their last meet at Uris Pool, including Kelsey Ables, Brooke Bernardin, Chloe Hacker, Kathleen O’Rourke, Nicole Papsco, and Isabel Weiss.

Mary Ashby broke a 10-year old Uris Pool record on Saturday in the 100 freestlye with a winning time of 49.81. She bested the previous record of 50.19 set by Hannah Galey in 2008. Ashby becomes the first in program history to post a sub 50.00 time in Uris Pool.

Press Release – Dartmouth Men:

NEW YORK, N.Y. – In its final dual meet of the season, the Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving team narrowly fell to Columbia, 162-134, in a conference meet at Uris Pool on Saturday.

The Big Green’s divers started things off on the 3-meter board. Ray Neistat (301.58) and AJ Krok (295.80) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively. On 1-meter, Krok was third (332.55) and Neistat took fifth (291.98). In the 200-yard medley relay, Dartmouth’s A relay were second (1:34.87), touching two seconds behind the Lions in first.

Three Green swimmers finished in a row in the 1000-yard freestyle, being led by Stas Van Genderen in second (9:57.12). Bruno Korbar (10:03.26) and Brett Seeley-Hacker (10:13.79) followed soon after. In the 200-yard freestyle, Tony Shen was first (1:42.76), out-touching Adam Osowski by just two one-hundredths of a second.

Matt Luciano and Robert Purvis touched one one-hundredth of a second apart in the 100-yard backstroke. Luciano was third (53.78) and Purvis was fourth (53.79), while Gabriel Mathews picked up a point by taking fifth (54.87). Paul Cane and Delaney Hall were third and fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 58.47 and 59.00.

Connor LaMastra had a great day with three individual wins. He was first in the 200-yard fly (1:48.67) by almost six seconds and also won the 500-yard freestyle (4:33.87) and the 200-yard IM (1:53.97).

In the 50-yard freestyle, Brandon Liao took second (21.57), touching less than two-tenths behind Kevin Dang in first. Switching it up a little, Carter Jacobsen swam the 100-yard freestyle and placed third (47.33). He was followed three one-hundredths of a second later by Liao (47.36).

Henry Senkfor was second in the 200-yard backstroke (1:54.35), while Cane came in third place in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:08.22). To end the day, the Big Green took first through third in the 200-yard freestyle relay, being led by the A relay (1:26.42).

In less than three weeks, Dartmouth will head to Princeton for the Ivy League Championship (Feb. 21-24).

Press Release – Dartmouth Women:

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving fell to Columbia, 175-114, in its final dual meet of the 2017-18 season.

On the 3-meter diving board, Allison Green was second (278.41), picking up four points. Later on in the afternoon on 1-meter, she placed first (272.77) to end the day with a total of 13 points. The Big Green were third and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with times of 1:47.71 and 1:48.87.

Hayley Winter won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:15.10), touching 16 seconds ahead of Clare MacNamara, while Sarah Finlay came in third (10:56.58). Winter also won the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.79), leaving three seconds between her and Adrianna Noya. In the 200-yard freestyle, three Dartmouth swimmers touched within two seconds. Laura Barthold was third (1:54.22) and was followed by Allie Hunter (1:55.32) and Melanya Zaraska(1:56.51).

Caroline Poleway came in third place in the 100-yard backstroke (58.05) and was second in the 100-yard fly (58.50). Mackenzie Stumpf and Maggie Deppe-Walker touched within half of a second of each other in the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 1:05.28 and 1:05.76 to take second and third, while Jessica Wang placed third in the 200-yard fly (2:09.56).

In the 50-yard freestyle, Summer Martin, Cathleen Li and Katherine Cane touched in a span of three-tenths of a second. Martin placed highest in fourth (24.31), Li was fifth (24.50) and Cane came in sixth (24.68). A few events later, Martin took third in the 100-yard freestyle (52.34).

Dartmouth earned 16 points in the 200-yard IM; Stumpf was first (2:10.89) and was followed by Zaraska (2:11.02), Kenna Van Steyn (2:14.06) and Molly Brickman (2:15.76). The Big Green ended the day by touching first in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.13).

In a week and a half, Dartmouth will head to Harvard for the Ivy League Championship (Feb. 14-17).