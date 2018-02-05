Des Moines YMCA Hires Bill Wadley as Director of Youth Swim Program

Former Ohio State coach Bill Wadley didn’t stay retired for long. Wadley announced his retirement from his duties as the head men’s coach at Ohio State in March, after the 2017 NCAA Championships. He jumped right back in as the Director of Coaches for the Dublin Sea Dragons in Dublin, Ohio, and this week the YMCA of Greater Des Moines announced that he was hired to direct their youth competitive swimming program.

In 28 years as the head coach at Ohio State, he coached 16 Olympians, 30 Big Ten Champions, and was named the 2010 Big Ten Coach of the Year. He never had a losing record in dual meets in a season, finishing with an overall 253-42 record. Administratively, Wadley also served as a board member at USA Swimming and ASCA and a the Technical Swimming Chairperson for FISU, the organization that runs the World University Games.

He also coached international teams at the Goodwill Games, the World University Games, and the Pan Am Games.

The YMCA of Greater Des Moines has 8 YMCA locations plus a supportive housing campus and a camp. 5 of those locations have youth swim teams.