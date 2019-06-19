Clemson to Close McHugh Natatorium Indefinitely

Clemson University has announced that it will be closing it’s only campus pool, McHugh Natatorium, after July 31st of this year with no current plans to re-open. The university has cited cost as the reasoning for the closure. According to a press release from Clemson, they will be conducting feasibility tests to determine the maintenance needs and costs. The Vice President of Student Affairs, Almeda Jacks, said the university is estimating the repair costs to be roughly $3 million before the feasibility tests are conducted. Jacks also said it’s estimated a new natatorium would cost around $12 million.

McHugh Natatorium consists of an 8-lane, 25 yard pool, and a diving well. Typically, a school of Clemson’s size has a at least one 50 meter (olympic size) pool and a diving well, especially if the school has or had an NCAA swim team. It’s also incredibly rare for any university to not have a pool at all (as Clemson will After McHugh closes), at least for student recreation and fitness, if not for athletic teams.

At a board meeting on Thursday in which the move was discussed, Clemson’s VP of Strategic Communication said that these talks about the future of McHugh Natatorium have been ongoing for years. Clemson Aquatic Team, the local USA Swimming club team, was told back in December that they would have to find a new facility to conduct their practices.

The move comes almost a decade after Clemson cut its men’s and women’s swimming teams after the 2010-2011, and cut the women’s diving program in 2017, eliminating the last of its NCAA sponsored aquatics programs. When the swim teams were cut, Clemson had also cited costs for repairs and operational costs as the primary reason. With the pool itself now on the chopping block, a vast number of programs, including club swimming, club water polo, club triathlon, and many other university functions will be without a facility. Outside the university, community programs such as Tiger Sharks swim lessons and a local diving club will be without a pool as well.

The move also comes not long after Clemson spent $55 million on a new football facility in 2017. The facility has been ranked in the top 2 college football facilities for the past two years. That facility does include a pool, pictured below. The money for that facility came from Clemson’s athletics department and IPTAY: the school’s booster club organization.

We have reached out to Clemson’s administration for a comment on the decision to close the pool, but they have not responded.

The president of the Clemson University Swim Club, Scott Eibel, reached out to SwimSwam to raise awareness there are efforts being conducted to try stop the permanent closure of McHugh Natatorium. You can read Scott’s statement below:

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send [email protected]

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Scott Eibel, president of the Clemson University Swim Club.

Clemson University has unfortunately made the decision to close the pool indefinitely on 7/31/2019 for a safety/feasibility study. The University says that the decision of having a pool on campus will be based on the outcome of the feasibility study. Currently, there are no future or current plans to have a pool for students to use whatsoever.

Our main goal regarding the future of a pool in Clemson is to get the support of all current students and alumni. We need to stress that the reason for keeping a pool on campus is for all Clemson students and faculty to use it for fitness along with the numerous clubs and activities who use the pool. Here’s a list of groups who use the Fike Recreation Center pool:

Club Swimming

Club Water Polo

Club Triathlon

Scuba classes

Kayaking classes

Intramurals

Clemson Aquatics Team

Clemson LIFE

CPR and Lifeguard certification courses

Aquatic Fitness classes

Local diving club

ROTC training

Physical therapy

Tiger Shark Swim lessons

The hundreds of students and faculty who use the pool for general fitness.

When Clemson closes its pool on July 31st, that would make Clemson the only ACC and major school in the country to not have a pool for student’s use.

What we (Clemson University students, alumni, and staff) want out of our administration: Clemson University should wait to close the Fike Recreation pool until there are plans in place to fix or build a new

and improved pool for students to use. Any current fixes should be made to the pool in order to keep it functional until there are plans to build a new pool.

If you would like to contact the school about this terrible situation, please call or email Dr. George Smith at (864)-656-2161 and [email protected] and/or email David Frock at [email protected]. If

you have any other connections in Clemson’s administration, feel free to try to get them to support the Clemson student population!