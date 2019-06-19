Schooling DQ’d In 1 Event, Clocks Record In Another On Day 1 Of SGP Nats

15TH SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

Wednesday, June 19th – Saturday, June 22nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM

24-year-old Joseph Schooling kicked-off his 2019 Singapore National Swimming Championships in dramatic fashion tonight at OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The former Texas Longhorn, who now trains permanently in his home country, clocked a morning 50m fly time of 24.38 to earn the 2nd seed behind teammate Tzen Wi Teong. That placed him nicely towards the center of the pool for tonight’s final, but Schooling was a little too quick off the block and got nailed for a false start disqualification, the first of his professional swimming career.

Prior to the men’s 50m fly race, however, the Olympic gold medalist produced a new meet record in the men’s 100m freestyle. After casually clocking a morning effort of 50.75 in the event out of heats, Schooling took things up a notch to register a winning effort of 49.16. That overtook the previous meet standard of 49.73 set by Quah Zheng Wen back in 2015.

Schooling’s personal best in the 100m free is the 48.27 notched in Rio at the 2016 Olympic GAmes, the site of his gold medal-winning 100m fly performance that made him a national hero.