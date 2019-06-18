Schooling Slated To Race At Singapore Nats This Week

15th SINGAPORE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019

Wednesday, June 19th – Saturday, June 22nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre

LCM

Meet Site

Start Lists/Results

The 2019 Singapore National Swimming Championships begin tomorrow at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, with top guns Joseph Schooling, Quah Ting Wen, Jonathan Tan, Lionel Khoo and more hitting the water. They’ll be joined by visiting swimmers from Indonesia, India and Malaysia, including National Record holder Welson Sim.

For the Singaporean swimmers, the World Championships roster has largely already been determined based on performances at the 2018 Asian Games, 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, as well as the National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAGs), which took place earlier this year. As such, this week’s competition is serving as a final relay determiner for Gwangju.

As extra incentive at his meet, a ‘most valuable swimmer’ award will be given out to each male and female Singapore swimmer who has the highest accumulated FINA points from 3 Olympic individual events. There will also be the following trophies awarded to Singaporean swimmers:

1. Challenge Trophy SSA Affiliate with the most points

2. Neo Chwee Kok Cup 100m Freestyle Men’s Champion

3. Chan Ah Kow Cup 100m Butterfly Men’s Champion

4. Kee Soon Bee Cup 400m Freestyle Women’s Champion

As for Olympic champion Schooling, the 24-year-old Olympic champion is entered in the 50m free, 100m free, 50m fly, 100m fly and 200m IM events here.