Team Iron Unveils Official Roster

The final four rosters for the International Swim League officially rolled out today, including that for the Hungarian-based Team Iron. Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Katinka Hosszu, aka the “Iron Lady,” is the owner of the team, and intends to compete for the team, as well.

Official Team Iron Roster

While most of the team had already been announce via social media, there are two names we hadn’t yet seen: Russian freestyler Veronika Andrusenko and Australian Maddie Groves, who who silver in the 200 fly at Rio and was on the Australian’s winning 4×200 free relay at last summer’s Pan Pacs.

Additionally, there are a few swimmers missing on the official roster who had previously announced they’d be representing Team Iron, including Hosszu’s fellow Hungarian, Richard Bohus.

Even without Bohus, Hosszu has assembled a well-rounded roster headlined by some heavy hitters, including 200 fly junior world record holder Kristof Milak and 50 free world record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Team Iron will compete in the ISL’s Group B, meaning they’ll compete against the LA Current, New York Breakers, and the London Roar in Texas and Budapest in October, then London in November, where the top two European-based teams will qualify for the ISL finals in Las Vegas in December.