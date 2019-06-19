Spain announces 9 swimmer roster for World C’ships; Belmonte will swim 6 events

The Royal Swimming Spanish Federation (RFEN) has released the official roster that will compete in the pool events at the 2019 World Championships, which will be held from July 21 to 28 in Gwangju (South Korea).

There will be 9 swimmers representing Spain at the World Champs. Lidón Muñoz and Joan Lluis Pons have been added to the team after having achieved the “FINA A” qualifying marks last weekend at the Ciutat de Barcelona Trophy (Mare Nostrum). A team of 7 was already qualified since the Spanish Championships “Open” in April, which was originally the only qualifying competition for Worlds.

Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte leads the team and will race in the 6 events she always swims. The 28-year-old star will defend the world crown that she won two years ago in Budapest in the 200m butterfly, her signature event. However, Belmonte was still not able to achieve the “FINA A” qualification standard in this event this season, being the 2:11.04 she swam at the Spanish Championships in April her season best so far. The world champion started to fully train in January after a long break in 2018 caused by several health issues.

All the swimmers added to their Worlds calendar some events for which they were not qualified, what will be a good warm up for their main events. This is the case, for instance, of Marina García in the 100 breaststroke and África Zamorano in the 100 backstroke.

These is the list of swimmers and their events:

Swimmer CLUB Events Mireia Belmonte UCAM Fuensanta 400/800/1500 freestyle, 200/400 IM, 200 butterfly Marina García CN Sabadell 100/200 breaststroke Lidón Muñoz CN Sant Andreu 50/100 freestyle Jimena Pérez CN Gredos San Diego 800/1500 freestyle, 400 IM Jessica Vall CN Sant Andreu 50/100/200 breaststroke África Zamorano CN Sant Andreu 100/200 backstroke Hugo González Real Canoe 100/200 backstroke, 200 IM Juan Francisco Segura Real Canoe 50/100 backstroke Joan Lluis Pons CN Sant Andreu 200 butterfly, 400 IM

As in 2017, Spain won’t bring any relay to Gwangju. Hence there will be no chance to qualify any relay for the 2020 Olympics. The RFEN also did not show any flexibility when deciding the team that will race at Worlds. They will leave at home, for instance, Bruno Ortiz, who broke the Spanish record in 50 breaststroke at the Ciutat de Barcelona Trophy in a time of 27.42, missing the “FINA A” cut by just 3 hundreds of a second.

Spain will send a reduced roster for the second World Championships in a row, after sending 8 swimmers in 2017. In 2015, they sent 13 swimmers and in 2013 at Worlds in Barcelona, they sent 20 swimmers.