Clemson to Reopen McHugh Pool After Short Closure for Repairs This Summer

Last week Clemson University announced that it would be closing its only pool, McHugh Natatorium, with no plans to reopen. The move would have left the University without a pool for both athletic teams and the general student population. Although the Clemson football team does have a pool of their own for team use in the football facility. It’s rare for a university the size of Clemson not to have a pool on campus. In contrast, the University of South Carolina, just 2 hours away, has 3 pools on it’s campus for student and community use.

Today, the university announced that McHugh will still be closing on August 1st, as originally announced, but that it will only remain closed for approximately 2 weeks while minor repairs are made. According to the university, these minor repairs are necessary in for the immediate future. Feasibility tests will still be conducted in the near future to try to identify and deal with any problems, but there are no plans for permanent closure.

The Director of Presidential Communication for Clemson released a statement on behalf of the president. The statement is in response to those who had been reaching out to the president to voice their opinions on the impending closure. Here is the full statement:

“Thank you for reaching out to President Clements about your concerns regarding the Fike pool. He has asked me to respond to you on his behalf. The pool will close temporarily on Aug. 1, as previously announced, so that repairs to address immediate needs of the pool can be made. The repairs are expected to take approximately two weeks. Following completion of these repairs, assuming that no other issues needing immediate attention are discovered, the university plans to return the facility to normal operations while assessments of the facility and its use continue. Additional closures have not been scheduled, but may be needed as the assessments are performed.