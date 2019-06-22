John Shebat Swims Season Best 52.9 100 Fly at Texas Senior Circuit

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

June 20-22, 2019

College Station, TX

Live Results

John Shebat put himself close his lifetime best in the 100 fly tonight at the Texas Senior Circuit. Shebat took nearly a second off his season best of 53.73 en route to winning the men’s 100 fly in 52.93. Shebat has a best time of 52.42 from US Nationals last Summer. He was out in a speedy 24.42, and came home in 28.51. Dakota Luther took the women’s 100 fly, posting a 1:00.21 to shave a couple tenths off her season best of 1:00.69. After winning the 50 fly last night, Claire Adams came in 3rd with a 1:01.33.

Anna Belousova led a 1-2 charge by the Aggies in the women’s 100 breast. Belousova roared to a 1:08.88, touching well off her season and lifetime best of 1:06.34. Close behind was teammate Jorie Caneta, who swam a season best 1:09.68. Will Licon won both the men’s 100 breast and 400 IM. Licon swam a 1:01.23 in the 100 breast, winning the event by about 1.5 seconds. He then swam a season best 4:23.24 to win the 400 IM.

Bethany Galat ran away with the women’s 400 IM, taking the event by about 5 seconds. Galat swam a 4:49.87, well off her season best fo 4:43.64. Claire Rasmus swam a huge season best in the 200 free, winning the race with a 1:59.03. Rasmus’ previous best from this season was 2:01.08. Rasmus has a best time of 1:57.92 from 2017, but her time tonight was very close to her best from last season, which came in at 1:58.81. Drew Kibler nearly broke 1:50 en route to winning the men’s 200 free. Kibler swam a 1:50.00, not far off his season best of 1:49.20. A late charge by Clark Smith fell just short. Smith swam a 27.45 on the last 50, compared to Kibler’s 28.09. Clark finished in 1:50.11.

Felicia Anderson won the women’s 50 back with a 29.65, while Braxton Moore won the men’s with a 26.41.