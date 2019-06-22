Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

John Shebat Swims Season Best 52.9 100 Fly at Texas Senior Circuit

2019 TEXAS SENIOR CIRCUIT

John Shebat put himself close his lifetime best in the 100 fly tonight at the Texas Senior Circuit. Shebat took nearly a second off his season best of 53.73 en route to winning the men’s 100 fly in 52.93. Shebat has a best time of 52.42 from US Nationals last Summer. He was out in a speedy 24.42, and came home in 28.51. Dakota Luther took the women’s 100 fly, posting a 1:00.21 to shave a couple tenths off her season best of 1:00.69. After winning the 50 fly last night, Claire Adams came in 3rd with a 1:01.33.

Anna Belousova led a 1-2 charge by the Aggies in the women’s 100 breast. Belousova roared to a 1:08.88, touching well off her season and lifetime best of 1:06.34. Close behind was teammate Jorie Caneta, who swam a season best 1:09.68. Will Licon won both the men’s 100 breast and 400 IM. Licon swam a 1:01.23 in the 100 breast, winning the event by about 1.5 seconds. He then swam a season best 4:23.24 to win the 400 IM.

Bethany Galat ran away with the women’s 400 IM, taking the event by about 5 seconds. Galat swam a 4:49.87, well off her season best fo 4:43.64. Claire Rasmus swam a huge season best in the 200 free, winning the race with a 1:59.03. Rasmus’ previous best from this season was 2:01.08. Rasmus has a best time of 1:57.92 from 2017, but her time tonight was very close to her best from last season, which came in at 1:58.81. Drew Kibler nearly broke 1:50 en route to winning the men’s 200 free. Kibler swam a 1:50.00, not far off his season best of 1:49.20. A late charge by Clark Smith fell just short. Smith swam a 27.45 on the last 50, compared to Kibler’s 28.09. Clark finished in 1:50.11.

Felicia Anderson won the women’s 50 back with a 29.65, while Braxton Moore won the men’s with a 26.41.

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!