Claire Curzan Drops 1:51.04 200 Back in Dual Meet with UCLA

STANFORD vs UCLA (WOMEN’S DUAL MEET)

Friday, January 27, 2023

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Stanford – 176 UCLA – 116

Stanford hosted UCLA for women’s dual meet this past Friday, winning in a 176-116 decision.

Stanford freshman Claire Curzan put up a blistering dual meet swim of 1:51.04 to win the 200 back by over four seconds. Curzan split the race exceptionally well, going 54.95 on the first 100 then coming home in 56.09.

Curzan also won the 50 free, where she posted a 22.52.

Another Stanford freshman, Kayla Wilson, had a terrific meet as well. Wilson won the 200 free in 1:45.49, leading a Cardinal trio that included Amy Tang (1:46.60) and Aurora Roghair (1:46.86). The swim was great for Wilson in a dual meet, coming in a little over two seconds off her lifetime best 0f 1:43.17.

Wilson also won the 100 free a little later in the meet, swimming a 49.30. That swim was within a second of her personal best of 48.38.

Torri Huske (Stanford) won the 1000 free in 9:53.58. She was out very fast, splitting 4:52.41 on the first 500 of the race, then came home in 5:01.17 on the back half. Huske’s time came in just off her personal best of 9:51.06, which she swam in a dual meet last January.

Another trio of Stanford freshmen won events on the day. Lucy Bell took the 200 fly with a 1:57.12, leading fellow Stanford freshman Sophie Duncan (1:59.84) into the finish. Gigi Johnson, another Cardinal freshman, won the 100 fly in 53.61, touching out senior teammate Emma Wheal by 0.05 seconds. Rounding out the Stanford freshman winners, Charlotte Hook posted a 57.27 to win the 100 IM, an event which isn’t typically raced at dual meets. She swam a very tight race with UCLA freshman Rosie Murphy, who finished second in 57.38.

UCLA’s Eva Carlson had a solid swim in the 100 breast, winning the race convincingly with a 1:01.53. It was a very good dual meet performance for Carlson, whose personal best is a 59.90 from last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

In the 200 breast, it was Stanford’s Sam Tadder who picked up the win, clocking a 2:13.46.

The Nordmann sisters each won an event for Stanford as well. Lucie Nordmann took the 100 back in 54.62, while Lillie Nordmann won the 500 free in 4:50.84.