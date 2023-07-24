Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China Comes Up Big On Day 2 Of 2023 World Championships

Comments: 3

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The nation of Australia remains atop the overall swimming medal at the 2023 World Championships, courtesy of its four gold medals reaped last night. However, several nations are on the move.

China was notably on a tear, collecting two golds to slide into runner-up status through day two.

This evening, Qin Haiyang became the 2nd-fastest 100m breaststroke performer of all time, leading the final field with a time of 57.69. That established a new Chinese national and Asian continental record, giving the nation its first gold of Fukuoka.

Immediately following, Olympic multi-medalist Zhang Yufei got to the wall first in the women’s 100m fly.

25-year-old Zhang clinched the victory in a result of 56.12, beating out 2020 Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil of Canada in the process.

Yu Yiting wrapped up the strong performances for China with a bronze in the 200m IM at the end of the session.

The United States, who became gold medal-less on night one of a World Championships for the first time since 1994, appeared on the scene in multiple races this evening.

In a remarkable 3-way tie for silver behind Qin, Nic Fink of the stars n’ stripes landed on the podium in the 100m breast.

Additionally, Torri Huske nabbed bronze in the 100m fly while the women’s 200m IM saw a U.S. 1-2 punch. Kate Douglass reaped the top spot for the world title while Alex Walsh snagged the silver for the Americans.

Comparing Fukuoka to last year’s World Championships in Budapest, however, the United States is still behind in its overall medal count, as well as its number of gold. Through day 2 last year, the U.S. had accumulated 12 medals with 5 of them being gold.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tracy Kosinski
1 minute ago

🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳

0
0
Reply
Tencor
14 minutes ago

Hard to see how China is not the favorite now in the mixed medley on Wednesday

Backstroke: Xu Jiayu vs Ryan Murphy should be pretty even

Breast: Qin Haiyang is a full second faster than Nic Fink in this meet

Fly: Zhang Yufei is about half a second faster than Torri Huske

Free: Kate Douglass split 0.3 faster than Wu Qingfeng in the 4×100 yesterday, which isn’t enough to bridge a 1+ second gap

One big factor I could see saving the Americans though is if Zhang Yufei is exhausted after a 200 Fly/Mixed Medley double. But she’s shown in the Olympics that she’s capable of some pretty crazy schedules

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Tencor
2
0
Reply
Swim Alchemist
Reply to  Tencor
2 minutes ago

I have a feeling Zhang scratches that 200 fly.

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!