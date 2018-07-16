Cardinal’s Ella Welch Doubles Up 100 FR/200 IM Wins At KY State Champs

2018 13&O KYLSC Championship

The 4th and final day of the 2018 13 & over Kentucky State Championship wrapped up with Lakeside Swim Team taking home yet another team title with 3567 points ahead of Kentucky Aquatics (2194 points) and Cardinal Aquatics (2120.5 points).

One of the more impressive swims of the night came from Ella Welch of Cardinal Aquatics in the girls 13-14 100 freestyle. The 14 year-old posted a 58.93 for the win – just a few tenths of a second off of her lifetime best of 58.54, which currently ranks as the 26th fastest time in the nation this year for her age group. Mackenzie Lanning of Lakeside followed Welch for 2nd in 1:00.41 and her teammate Madeline Meredith touched for 3rd in 1:00.44. Welch would also go on to handily win the 200 IM later in the session with a 2:25.91.

In the event immediately preceding the 100 free, the girls 13-14 200 back, Lanning stole the show – taking the win by nearly 5 seconds in 2:20.71. Just like she would in the 100 free, Meredith touched for 2nd in 2:25.50 and Caroline Mercer, another Lakeside Seahawk, rounded out the podium for 3rd in 2:25.94. Lanning currently holds the 6th fastest time in the nation this year for her age group with a 2:18.37 posted back in June.

In the boys 13-14 200 IM, Lakeside’s Jack Anderson pulled out the victory with a 2:15.04 – smashing his lifetime best of 2:19.78 coming into to the meet. That time is good enough to crack the top 25 national rankings this year for 13-14 boys. It wasn’t a runaway, though, as Cardinal’s Charlie Blevins touched for 2nd in 2:16.14 and Kentucky Aquatics’ Jackson Millard got his hand on the wall for 3rd in 2:16.69.

Other Individual Event Winners: