Canadian Trials Psych Sheets: Oleksiak Drops 100 Fly, No McIntosh In 400 Free

2021 Canadian Olympic Trials

The psych sheets for the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials have dropped, and there are several noteworthy entries (or non-entries) on the list.

For a quick refresher, the Trials have twice been postponed, first from April to May, and then from May to June, with the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center confirmed as the host of the June 19-23 event on May 20.

The first postponement announcement included Swimming Canada nominating six swimmers to the Olympic team by virtue of their performances at the 2019 World Championships. All six swimmers were finalists in the respective event(s) they were named to the Olympic team in.

They are as follows:

In order for those six swimmers to add one or more events to their program in Tokyo, they’ll have to qualify like everyone else. All six have notably entered all of the events in which they’ve already qualified in as well.

THE ENTRIES

OLEKSIAK FORGOES 100 FLY

Penny Oleksiak, who won a record four medals at the 2016 Olympics at the age of 16, has notably opted not to compete in the women’s 100 butterfly, the event in which she is the reigning Olympic silver medalist.

Oleksiak won silver behind world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in Rio (who may also not be competing in the event this summer) in a time of 56.46, a Canadian and World Junior Record at the time.

That swim remains Oleksiak’s best time – she’s cracked 57 seconds once since Rio, placing fourth at the 2017 World Championships, but her fastest since the beginning of 2019 was a 58.30 done in March of last year. At Canada’s 2019 World Trials, Oleksiak finished third in the event in 58.61, with eventual world champion Maggie MacNeil (57.04) and Rebecca Smith (58.30) going 1-2 to leave Oleksiak off the Worlds team in the event.

Oleksiak has intimated as much in the past, saying the 100 and 200 freestyle were her primary focuses back in December, and those will be the only two events she’ll race at the Trials.

Still just 20 years old, Oleksiak’s sixth-place finish in the 200 free at the 2019 Worlds has earned her an Olympic spot in that event already, so the only thing really on the line for her at Trials is whether or not she’ll earn a second individual berth in the 100 freestyle – where she’s the defending Olympic champion (along with American Simone Manuel). In that event, she’ll battle the likes of MacNeil, Smith and Kayla Sanchez for the second spot, as Taylor Ruck has locked up the first.

MCINTOSH OPTS OUT OF 400 FREE

The most surprising entry omission for the meet came from 14-year-old rising star Summer McIntosh, who has been on an absolute tear so far this year.

McIntosh has not entered the 400 free – the event in which she dropped a scintillating 4:05.13 in at the end of May – and instead will race the 200, 800 and 1500 free.

Wait, what?

The Etobicoke Swimming product ranks ninth in the world for the 2020-21 season in the event, while in the others, she doesn’t crack the top-25.

However, McIntosh has already achieved the Olympic qualifying FINA ‘A’ standard in the 400 free, something she hasn’t done in either the 200 or 800. Per Swimming Canada’s selection criteria, McIntosh could still be named to the team in the 400 free if there is an open spot in the event after Trials, meaning, if two women don’t go under the ‘A’ time (also provided there are roster spots left on the team, if she hadn’t already earned one).

Emily Overholt is the only swimmer entered with a time under the ‘A’ cut of 4:07.90 in 4:06.27, a time she did in February 2019, and Emma O’Croinin is entered just a tad slower than the standard in 4:08.11, a time she produced to win silver at the 2019 World Juniors.

McIntosh is officially seeded fourth in the 800 free, though her opening split from a 1500 in early May (8:35.30) would rank first, and in the 1500, she leads the pack by 15 seconds.

Swimming Canada’s criteria also says that selection in the 800 and 1500 free events will be based on all FINA approved Olympic Qualification Events between May 1 and June 23, not necessarily how the finishers stack up at Trials. So, in theory, unless two swimmers went under McIntosh’s 16:15.19 at Trials, she wouldn’t even have to race that event in order to earn an Olympic spot.

As for the 200 free, that race projects to be a great battle with six swimmers seeded 1:57.8 or better. McIntosh sits fifth, having gone 1:57.65 in early May.

OTHER NOTES