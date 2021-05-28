14-Year Old Summer McIntosh Swims 4:05 in 400 Meter Freestyle

TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT

Toronto Pan American Sports Center, Toronto, Canada

May 26-28, 2021

Long Course Meters (50m)

14-year old Summer McIntosh swam a 4:05.13 on Thursday evening, smashing the Canadian Age Group Record in the event and inserting herself into serious international conversations just 2 months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Racing as part of a Toronto High Performance Time Trial event, McIntosh lopped more than 10 seconds off her previous best time. The swim also took more than 8 seconds off the old National Age Group Record of 4:13.51 that was done by Taylor Ruck, who is also racing at this meet and is now a double Olympic bronze medalist, in 2015.

Extrapolating the impact of this drop, consider this: McInotsh’s previous best 400 free was done at the prior High Performance event just 3 weeks ago. Also at that meet, she set new Canadian National Age Group Records in the 200 free (1:57.65), 800 free (8:35.30), and 1500 free (16:15.19).

Those times made her among the fastest Canadians ever in those events, and in the case of the 1500 free gave her a FINA “A” cut.

That 400 free swim is her first race of the meet, which began on Wednesday, and she’s scheduled to race the 800 free on Friday.

While there are no reliable all-time global rankings for 14-year olds available, it is likely that her swim is the fastest ever done by a 14-year old. According to USA Swimming and FINA databases, the fastest time by a 14-year old over at least the last decade is the 4:06.83 swum by China’s Liu Zixuan at the 2014 Chinese National Championships. China’s Li Bingjie swam 4:07.16 at 14 in 2016.

The U.S. National Age Group Record in that event is a 4:07.15 done by Sippy Woodhead in 1978. The current World Record holder Katie Ledecky was 4:09.30 at 14 in 2012 – just a few months before winning her first Olympic gold in the 800 free. Ledecky was 3rd at Trials that year in the 400 in 4:05.00 – though it was just past her 15th birthday.

Splits Comparisons:

Summer McIntosh Summer McIntosh Taylor Ruck New 13-14 Record Previous PB (3 weeks ago) National Age Group Record – 2015 100m 58.16 1:01.54 1:00.83 200m 1:01.88 1:04.98 1:04.76 300m 1:02.50 1:04.50 1:05.25 400m 1:02.59 1:04.41 1:02.67 Final Time 4:05.13 4:15.43 4:13.51

The swim also makes McIntosh the 2nd-fastest Canadian of all-time and of all ages.

Top 5 Canadian Women, All-time 400 LCM Freestyle