Watch Maggie MacNeil Hit A 56.14 100 Butterfly, #2 In The World This Season

Take5 High Performance Event
- Toronto Pan American Sports Center, Toronto, Canada
- May 26-28, 2021
- Long Course Meters (50m)
2019 World Champion in the women’s 100 butterfly Maggie MacNeil swam a 56.14 in the event during a May 27, 2021 time trial at the High-Performance Centre in Toronto, Ontario. That swim for MacNeil gives her the #2 rank in the world over the past year, trailing only China’s Zhang Yufei who swam a 55.62 back in August 2020.
2020-2021 LCM Women 100 Fly
Yufei
55.62
|2
|Claire
Curzan
|USA
|56.20
|04/10
|3
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|56.44
|04/17
|4
|Torri
Huske
|USA
|56.69
|04/10
|5
|Louise
Hansson
|SWE
|56.73
|04/09
The swim allows MacNeil to join Americans Claire Curzan and Torri Huske and Australia’s Emma McKeon in the top 5 while she pushes Swedish swimmer Louise Hansson to the 6th spot with her 56.73 from April 2021.
Check out a video of MacNeil’s 56.14 100 butterfly here:
MacNeil opened the race up with a 26.4 on the first 50, coming back in a 29.7 on the back half. With the swim, she has improved upon her previous season-best of 57.55 which she set in May at a time trial hosted by the high-performance center earlier this season.
Maggie made the trip back to Toronto to train with the group lead by ben Titley in the lead-up to the Olympics this summer. MacNeil returned to Canada after a successful junior season at the University of Michigan during which she took gold at the NCAA Championships in a 48.89 in the 100 fly, setting a new NCAA record. MacNeil also won gold in the 100 free (46.02) and silver in the 50 free (21.17).
MacNeil has been training with the University of Michigan since the fall of 2018 under head coach Mike Bottom and in the training group led by associate head coach Rick Bishop.
Coming out of her debut season at Michigan, MacNeil topped the podium with a 55.83 to Sarah Sjostrom‘s 56.22 and Emma McKeon‘s 55.61. That swim lowered the Canadian record and well as the ‘Americas’ record which accounts for the fastest swim ever by a swimmer from either North or South America. MacNeil’s swim also gave her a Commonwealth record in the event and was just shy of Sarah Sjostrom‘s championship record of 55.53 from 2017.
The win for MacNeil was enough for Swimming Canada to name her as one of 6 auto-qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games which they announced earlier this year. Also among those who were pre-selected are Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Sydney Pickrem, Kylie Masse, and Markus Thormeyer. Canadian Olympic Trials will take place in June and while she’s qualified already for the 100 fly, MacNeil will likely be competing for a spot on the Olympic team in the 100 freestyle and could potentially contest the 100 back and/or 50 freestyle as well.
Also so far this week, MacNeil has swum a lifetime best of 54.06 in the 100 free, which undercuts her previous best of 54.27 done earlier this month. She finished 2nd in that race to the defending Olympic co-champion Penny Oleksiak, who swam 53.67. Rebecca Smith was 3rd in 54.54, Taylor Ruck was 4th in 54.76, Sydney Pickrem was 5th in 55.41, and backstroke World Champion Kylie Masse was 6th in 56.11.
Rebecca Smith was 2nd in the 100 fly in 58.82 and Masse was 3rd in 58.93.
Neither Masse nor MacNeil swam in the women’s 100 back race on Thursday,
Other notable swims so far:
- 2016 Olympian Emily Overholt swam 2:12.65 in the 200 fly, 2:00.83 in the 200 free, and is scheduled to swim the 400 IM on Friday.
- Mack Darragh swam 2:00.37 in the 200 fly to lead that race. The 2nd-place finisher was 17-year old Benjamin Loewen of Crest Swimming in 2:01.16, which whacked over 4 seconds off his personal best time. That’s within 2 seconds of Darragh’s 15-17 National Age Group Record of the event, which is a 1:59.31 set in 2011.
- Veteran Brent Hayden, racing his first long course meet in over a year, won the men’s 100 free in 49.19. He’s scheduled to race his specialty, the 50 free, where he’s already hit an Olympic “A” cut, on Friday.
- 16-year old ESwimmer Katrina Bellio won the women’s 1500 free in a best time of 16:34.99, with UBC’s Kate Sanderson touching 2nd in 16:37.69. Those are both lifetime bests.
- The country’s lone pre-qualified male Olympic swimmer Markus Thormeyer swam 53.80 in the 100 back – missing his personal best by half a second. He also raced to a 49.48 in the 100 free and is scheduled to swim the 200 back on Friday.
- Penny Oleksiak led the field in the women’s 200 free, touching in 1:57.54. That’s just .18 seconds short of what she did at the time trial event earlier this month. Ruck was 2nd in 1:59.71, and Overholt was 3rd in 2:00.83.
- Rising Canadian IM prospect Finlay Knox showed off a new dimension by swimming 1:49.53 in the 200 free – a best time by more than 3 seconds. Ruslan Gaziev came 2nd in 1:49.65, which was a best time for him as well – though by three tenths.
Zhang & MacNeil look pretty hard to dislodge as the 1-2 in Tokyo right now imo, which says a lot in such a competitive event.
Zhang could surprise although some Chinese tend to be a bit hot and cold?
Hard to disagree here. Sjostrom’s injury will affect more her butterfly then freestyle & McKeon, gaining huge strides in the Freestyle, is pretty much the same in Butterfly.
What about Curzan who went 56.2 in April. Curzan will be the suprise winner come tokyo
I guess this article is talking about American swimmers. Except it’s not 🙄✌🏼
Summer McIntosh 4:05.13 400 free. Time trial results here if you don’t have meet mobile: http://www.swimontario.com/liveresults/
At 14!!
Canadian NAG by 8 seconds. and beats Sippy Woodheads USA NAG by 2 seconds. Also 2 seconds faster than Canadian 17&u NAG.
Maggie McNeil is truly great. It looks like her turnover is crazy fast without losing any efficiency. Is that right?
She looked quite smooth her first 50
And her second underwater