Olympic Coach Ben Titley Shares Theories on Removing Lactic Acid for Swimmers

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with the head coach for the HPC – Toronto, Ben Titley. Titley has been in the coaching game at the highest level for a long time now, both in Canada and his home country of Great Britain. He shares stories about coaching Olympic and world champions such as James Gibson, Mel Marshall, Penny Oleksiak, and more.
One topic Ben gets into that many maybe don’t consider is lactic acid and what is the most successful way of removing it after a race for a swimmer. Titley notes that if you ever see Swim Canada at a Pro Swim in the US, they will do a full swim set after their racing session, as Titley sees this as an optimal way to flush the body of the lactic build-up.
I think it’s important to note that the byproduct is lactate. Once lactate is produced it is then used for additional metabolism. The body does the work for you in utilizing lactate (i.e. there’s nothing to flush). Another byproduct, hydrogen ions, produces the sensation that many coaches refer to as “lactic acid”. The body will reach homeostasis in regards to acidity within an hour after practice and the athlete will become more efficient at regulating both byproducts through adaptations from consistent training.