Daily Swim Coach Workout #441

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SEE NOTES FOR HOW TO WRITE ON WHITEBOARD AND PACE TIMES
3 X 100 FR w FINS BR4 TO ONE SIDE OF THE POOL 6 FLY K EVERY WALL 1:25
4 X 100 IMO NEG SPLIT EACH 100 1:50
4 X 50 K FLY/BK BY 25’S :55
4 X 50 K FLY/BR BY 25’S 1:00
4 X 50 K FLY/FR BY 25’S :55
4 X 100 STROKE K D1-4 2:00
400 STROKE K MAX EFFORT FOR TIME
200 FR/STROKE BY 25’S RECOVERY
4 X 100 STROKE A1-4 :15 REST
IF K
8 X 50 STROKE SP/TECH BY 25’S 1:00
4 X 100 STROKE K D1-4 2:00
400 STROKE K MAX EFFORT FOR TIME
200 FR/STROKE BY 25’S RECOVERY
10 X 50 FR P w PADS :50
PETER HOWES
HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB
