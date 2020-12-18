Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penny Oleksiak Opens Up about Friendship with Michael Phelps, Olympic Pressure

Coleman Hodges
December 18th, 2020

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Penny Oleksiak, the Canadian Olympic champion who is gearing up for another run at the Games in 2021. Oleksiak was put in a unique position few find themselves in: being a full-on celebrity at age 16. Penny opens up about dealing with this pressure in and out of the pool over the last quad and explains how relating to Michael Phelps about this position has been helpful.

Penny also acknowledges why she chose not to participate in ISL this season after having been a member of Energy Standard in season 1 (one contributing factor: she hates short course).

Mrs. Swimming
1 minute ago

Hope she follows his swimming advice and nothing else, terrible role model.

Let’s not forget that at 29 years old, after having already been fined and reprimanded for drunk driving, and being worth in excess of $50 million (could afford an uber, cab, limo and not even notice the dent in his bank account), this guy decided to get behind the wheel drunk again. We know of this one instance because it’s when he was caught, who knows how many times he decided other people’s lives were not worth minor inconvenience. Not someone we want kids looking up to.

Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks.

