Brendan Hyland Lowers Irish National Record in the 100 LCM Fly

2020 Irish Winter Meet
- Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th
- National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland
- SCM (25m) for heats; LCM (50m) for finals
- Select Group of Elites Only
- SwimSwam Preview
- Live Results
Ireland’s fastest flyers, Brendan Hyland and Shane Ryan, went head-to-head in Dublin on Friday in the long course meters 100 fly final. Ultimately, Hyland out touched Shane Ryan by .36 for 1st place with a time of 52.58, lowering his own Irish National Senior record by .04. Hyland bested his previous record, set in 2018 at the Irish Championships, by splitting 25.52/27.06.
Ryan still holds the Irish National record in short course meters which he set in match 3 of the 2020 International Swimming League as a Toronto Titan. Ryan’s record was split as 23.10/27.43 for a final time of 50.63.
Ironically, Ryan’s ISL swim had broken Hyland’s Irish National record which was set at 51.83 in 2019.
Earlier in the meet, Jack McMillan took down a second National Senior record in the 200 meter free today, this time in long course with a time of 1:47.19. He broke the National Senior record in this event earlier in Friday’s short-course prelims session. In finals, McMillan sliced .22 off of the previous record set in 2017 by Jordan Sloan who finished in 2nd place today with a time of 1:43.99.
This was a significant time drop for McMillan who went into this meet with a lifetime best of 1:48:00, which he posted at the 2019 FINA World Championships on a relay. With this swim, 20-year-old McMillan is within .17 of the Irish Olympic qualifying time.
Additional Notes:
- Darragh Greene, the 50, 100, and 200 breast Irish national record holder, took 1st in the 100 breast at 1:00.52, adding less than a second to his lifetime best. 18-year-old Eoin Corby placed 2nd at 1:01.35, .3 off of the Junior record after he set the 100 IM Junior record in short course earlier.
- In a solo heat, 18-year-old Sean Scannell nearly matched his best time from the 2019 Irish Championships in the 200 back, touching the all 1st at 2:03.49.
- Victoria Catterson won the 100 free with a time of 56.31, slicing .35 off of her lifetime best from the 2019 Irish Championships and besting the 100 free Senior record-holder, Danielle Hill who touched the wall at 57.03. Hill’s best, 56.01, is from the same meet.
- Calum Bain touched the wall 1st in the 50 free at 22.81, within about .50 of his lifetime best from the Edinburgh International in March.