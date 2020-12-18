Brendan Hyland Lowers Irish National Record in the 100 LCM Fly

2020 Irish Winter Meet

Thursday, December 17th – Saturday, December 19th

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

SCM (25m) for heats; LCM (50m) for finals

Select Group of Elites Only

Ireland’s fastest flyers, Brendan Hyland and Shane Ryan, went head-to-head in Dublin on Friday in the long course meters 100 fly final. Ultimately, Hyland out touched Shane Ryan by .36 for 1st place with a time of 52.58, lowering his own Irish National Senior record by .04. Hyland bested his previous record, set in 2018 at the Irish Championships, by splitting 25.52/27.06.

Ryan still holds the Irish National record in short course meters which he set in match 3 of the 2020 International Swimming League as a Toronto Titan. Ryan’s record was split as 23.10/27.43 for a final time of 50.63.

Ironically, Ryan’s ISL swim had broken Hyland’s Irish National record which was set at 51.83 in 2019.

Earlier in the meet, Jack McMillan took down a second National Senior record in the 200 meter free today, this time in long course with a time of 1:47.19. He broke the National Senior record in this event earlier in Friday’s short-course prelims session. In finals, McMillan sliced .22 off of the previous record set in 2017 by Jordan Sloan who finished in 2nd place today with a time of 1:43.99.

This was a significant time drop for McMillan who went into this meet with a lifetime best of 1:48:00, which he posted at the 2019 FINA World Championships on a relay. With this swim, 20-year-old McMillan is within .17 of the Irish Olympic qualifying time.

