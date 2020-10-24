Shane Ryan Hits Irish NR In 100 Fly As A Toronto Titan

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3
- Saturday, October 24: 12 PM – 2 PM Local Time (6 AM – 8 AM Eastern, 7 PM – 9 PM Japan Time)
- Sunday, October 25: 5 PM – 7 PM Local Time (12 PM – 2 PM Eastern, 1 AM – 3 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) Format
- Teams: Toronto Titans, Tokyo Frog Kings, Aqua Centurions, LA Current
While competing in match #3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, Toronto Titans’ team member Shane Ryan nailed a new Irish national record in the men’s 100m fly.
Ryan punched a time of 50.63 to finish 7th in the individual race today in Budapest and contribute 2 points to the Titans’ cause. What’s remarkable is that this is Ryan’s first time contesting this event internationally with his very first short course meters 100 fly coming at a domestic time trial this past August.
Today, Ryan split 23.10/27.43 en route to his 50.63 official PB, a mark which overtakes the previous Irish NR of 51.38 Brendan Hyland put on the books last year.
Ryan was back in the water later in the session to take co-first place in the men’s 50m back, tying LA Current’s Ryan Murphy. Both men hit 23.06 for the dual win.
ISL Match 3 – Day 1 Team Points
LA Current 262.5
Tokyo Frog Kings 248.5
Toronto Titans 208.5
Aqua Centurions 156.5