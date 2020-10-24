Shane Ryan Hits Irish NR In 100 Fly As A Toronto Titan

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

While competing in match #3 of the International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, Toronto Titans’ team member Shane Ryan nailed a new Irish national record in the men’s 100m fly.

Ryan punched a time of 50.63 to finish 7th in the individual race today in Budapest and contribute 2 points to the Titans’ cause. What’s remarkable is that this is Ryan’s first time contesting this event internationally with his very first short course meters 100 fly coming at a domestic time trial this past August.

Today, Ryan split 23.10/27.43 en route to his 50.63 official PB, a mark which overtakes the previous Irish NR of 51.38 Brendan Hyland put on the books last year.

Ryan was back in the water later in the session to take co-first place in the men’s 50m back, tying LA Current’s Ryan Murphy. Both men hit 23.06 for the dual win.

ISL Match 3 – Day 1 Team Points

LA Current 262.5

Tokyo Frog Kings 248.5

Toronto Titans 208.5

Aqua Centurions 156.5