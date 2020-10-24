Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anton McKee Breaks Icelandic, ISL Records in Men’s 200 Breaststroke

October 24th, 2020 News

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 3

Toronto Titans swimmer Anton McKee has swum the fastest 200 breaststroke time in ISL history and in the process broken his own Icelandic Record.

Swimming on Saturday in the Titans’ ISL debut, McKee posted a 2:01.73. That undercuts the 2:02.12 that was swum by Marco Koch of the New York Breakers last week.

Records Comparison:

Anton McKee Marco Koch Anton McKee
Toronto Titans New York Breakers Iceland
New ISL “Record” Old ISL “Record”
Old National Record
50m 28.03 28.11 27.88
100m 31.43 31.04 31.38
150m 31.01 31.22 31.86
200m 31.26 31.75 31.82
Total Time 2:01.73 2:02.12 2:02.94

In spite of finishing a full second faster than his previous best time, McKee was actually out with much more control, but a 31.0 split on the 3rd 50 and a 31.26 on the final 50, half-a-second better than Koch, was incredible finishing speed.

McKee now ranks as the 8th-fastest performer in the history of the event, with Russia’s Kirill Prigoda holding the World Record at 2:00.16.

All-Time Top 10, men’s 200 SCM breaststroke:

  1. Kirill Prigoda, Russia, 2:00.16 – 2018
  2. Marco Koch, Germany, 2:00.44 – 2016
  3. Daniel Gyurta, Hungary, 2:00.48 – 2014
  4. Qin Haiyang, China, 2:01.15 – 2018
  5. Daiya Seto, Japan, 2:01.30 – 2017
  6. Michael Jamieson, Great Britain, 2:01.43 – 2013
  7. Anton Chupkov, Russia, 2:01.57 – 2018
  8. Anton McKee, Iceland, 2:01.73 – 2020
  9. Mikhail Dorinov, Russia, 2:01.85 – 2017
  10. Christian Sprenger, Australia, 2:01.98 – 2009

Later in the session, McKee finished 3rd in the 50 breaststroke in 26.29 behind only Aqua’s Nicolo Martinenghi (26.06) and split 56.82 on Toronto’s 4th-place medley relay.

McKee didn’t participate in season 1 of the ISL.

