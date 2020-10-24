Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Blake Pieroni Shares Stories from USA Travel Trips

We sat down with NCAA, Olympic, and World champion Blake Pieroni right before he flew to Budapest to make his ISL debut with the Toronto Titans. Blake opens up about travel situations and what a training trip (like the one happening now in Budapest with the ISL) actually looks like. Pieroni even shares some fun stories from the 2016 Olympic training camp, which was the first time he was on a team with friends like Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held.

