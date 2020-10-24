SwimSwam Podcast: Blake Pieroni Shares Stories from USA Travel Trips

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA, Olympic, and World champion Blake Pieroni right before he flew to Budapest to make his ISL debut with the Toronto Titans. Blake opens up about travel situations and what a training trip (like the one happening now in Budapest with the ISL) actually looks like. Pieroni even shares some fun stories from the 2016 Olympic training camp, which was the first time he was on a team with friends like Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

