Camille Lacourt Will Miss the Adrenaline, but Not the Training

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It was the last race in a storied career for French backstroker Camille Lacourt. And he went out on top, earning a third consecutive World Championship title in his signature event, the 50m backstroke. Lacourt had announced at the end of 2016 that he would retire from competitive swimming after Budapest, but that he would give the 50 back one last go.

It was a fitting end for the champion. With three stellar performances (second in heats with 24.58, first in semi-finals with 24.30, then first in the final with 24.35), he ascended to the top step of the podium one last time to hear the French national hymn, “La Marseillaise.”

“I have lived with a lot of emotion being on the podium for the last time of my career. All the difficult moments came back to my head. All the people that have supported me. Hearing the “Marseillaise” was extremely emotional. I had decided this would be the last one well before the Rio games. This was my personal move.

“I am going to remember how I have been able to stand after falling many times. I have come back and improved and this is going to serve me so much in my life.”

Lacourt praised the host nation for its organization of the 2017 World Championships. “Budapest 2017 was very well organized, like all World Championships. But what was amazing here was the crowd. It was definitely one of the best competitions of my career.”

So what’s next for Lacourt? “I have opened a restaurant in Paris, 6eme arrondissement, and I am doing coaching in companies. These are things I really enjoy doing now,” he said. “I am going to miss the adrenaline the most. These very tense moment in the call room, when the level goes up. But I won’t miss training at all.”