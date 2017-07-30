U.S. Paralympics Announces World Para Swimming Team

Early last week, the US Paralympic Committee announced the 2017 World Para Swimming team. The 22 Americans, 12 female and 10 male, will head to Mexico City September 30th-October 6th to compete against 500 or so other swimmers from over 60 countries.

The World Para Swimming Championships will be the 8th instance of a Para Swimming world championship-type event, but was formerly known as the IPC World Championships. Additionally, for the first time, it will serve as the culmination of the 2017 World Para Swimming World Series. The series included five stops: Copenhagen, Sao Paulo, Sheffield, Indianapolis, and Berlin. At the conclusion of the Championships, the scores from all six events will be tallied to crown an athlete the World Series winner.

With better resources and tracking technology allotted to the events, the IPC hopes that National Paralympic Committees will be better equipped to grow and standardize their programs with the influx of data.

The athletes will compete in the same pool that was used in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, which has since undergone renovations.

Headlining the selections is Jessica Long, a 23-time Paralympic Medalist and SwimSwam’s 2014 Paralympic Athlete of the Year. The team will also feature four-time Paralympic medalist Tucker Dupree, as well as the 2015 and 2017 ESPY award winner for Best Athlete with a Disability, Becca Meyers.

Women
Hannah Aspden Raleigh, N.C. S9/SB8/SM9
McKenzie Coan Clarkesville, Ga. S8/SB7/SM8
Julia Gaffney Mayflower, Ark. S8/SB6/SM8
McClain Hermes Dacula, Ga. S12/SB12/SM12
Sophia Herzog Fairplay, Colo. S6/SB6/SM6
Jessica Long Baltimore, Md. S8/SB7/SM8
Becca Meyers Timonium, Md. S13/SB13/SM13
Gia Pergolini Roswell, Ga. S13/SB13/SM13
Aspen Shelton Willow Park, Texas S13/SB13/SM13
Natalie Sims Minneapolis, Minn. S9/SB9/SM9
Leanne Smith Salem, Mass. S4/SB4/SM4
Colleen Young St. Louis, Mo. S13/SB13/SM13

 

Men
Caleb Cripe Middlebury, Ind. S7/SB8/SM7
Tharon Drake Hobbs, N.M. S11/SB11/SM11
Tucker Dupree Raleigh, N.C. S12/SB12/SM12
Tye Dutcher Merced, Calif. S10/SB9/SM10
Connor Gioffreda Timonium, Md. S6/SB6/SM6
Robert Griswold Freehold, N.J. S8/SB7/SM8
Curtis Lovejoy Atlanta, Ga. S2/SB1/SM2
Lawrence Sapp Waldorf, Md. S14/SB14/SM14
Roderick Sewell Spring Valley, Calif. S8/SB6/SM8
Zachary Shattuck Mt. Airy, Md S6/SB6/SM6

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "U.S. Paralympics Announces World Para Swimming Team"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark
With the GB team selecting two female swimmers in the S8 classification it will take a miracle for Jess and her teammate to beat them. Megan Richter who for the last 6 years has completed as an S9 and always shown promise but never quite made it was suddenly moved down in Sheffield. Since being moved down she has somehow developed a limp ( never seen before inc the video I took at Sheffield) to say IM has not been used here would be an understatement. As for Steph Millward well seeing her walk round ponds forge and then in her wheelchair poolside only to jump up and down behind the blocks smacks of IM and this from a swimmer… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 hours 47 minutes ago
Sarah

Mark what are your thoughts on the heats and finals times from the USA para trials? Some swimmers doing over 20 seconds slower in heats. Look at Jessica Long for instance, 200IM +23.26 OVER her entrance time. Some were close to going nearly 1 minute over entrance times. I know in the past you have had your say along with many others about swimmers going only 8 sec over times. Would really like to know what you think of this and what your excuse will be

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes 20 seconds ago
wpDiscuz