U.S. Paralympics Announces World Para Swimming Team

Early last week, the US Paralympic Committee announced the 2017 World Para Swimming team. The 22 Americans, 12 female and 10 male, will head to Mexico City September 30th-October 6th to compete against 500 or so other swimmers from over 60 countries.
The World Para Swimming Championships will be the 8th instance of a Para Swimming world championship-type event, but was formerly known as the IPC World Championships. Additionally, for the first time, it will serve as the culmination of the 2017 World Para Swimming World Series. The series included five stops: Copenhagen, Sao Paulo, Sheffield, Indianapolis, and Berlin. At the conclusion of the Championships, the scores from all six events will be tallied to crown an athlete the World Series winner.
With better resources and tracking technology allotted to the events, the IPC hopes that National Paralympic Committees will be better equipped to grow and standardize their programs with the influx of data.
The athletes will compete in the same pool that was used in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, which has since undergone renovations.
Headlining the selections is Jessica Long, a 23-time Paralympic Medalist and SwimSwam’s 2014 Paralympic Athlete of the Year. The team will also feature four-time Paralympic medalist Tucker Dupree, as well as the 2015 and 2017 ESPY award winner for Best Athlete with a Disability, Becca Meyers.
|Women
|Hannah Aspden
|Raleigh, N.C.
|S9/SB8/SM9
|McKenzie Coan
|Clarkesville, Ga.
|S8/SB7/SM8
|Julia Gaffney
|Mayflower, Ark.
|S8/SB6/SM8
|McClain Hermes
|Dacula, Ga.
|S12/SB12/SM12
|Sophia Herzog
|Fairplay, Colo.
|S6/SB6/SM6
|Jessica Long
|Baltimore, Md.
|S8/SB7/SM8
|Becca Meyers
|Timonium, Md.
|S13/SB13/SM13
|Gia Pergolini
|Roswell, Ga.
|S13/SB13/SM13
|Aspen Shelton
|Willow Park, Texas
|S13/SB13/SM13
|Natalie Sims
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|S9/SB9/SM9
|Leanne Smith
|Salem, Mass.
|S4/SB4/SM4
|Colleen Young
|St. Louis, Mo.
|S13/SB13/SM13
|Men
|Caleb Cripe
|Middlebury, Ind.
|S7/SB8/SM7
|Tharon Drake
|Hobbs, N.M.
|S11/SB11/SM11
|Tucker Dupree
|Raleigh, N.C.
|S12/SB12/SM12
|Tye Dutcher
|Merced, Calif.
|S10/SB9/SM10
|Connor Gioffreda
|Timonium, Md.
|S6/SB6/SM6
|Robert Griswold
|Freehold, N.J.
|S8/SB7/SM8
|Curtis Lovejoy
|Atlanta, Ga.
|S2/SB1/SM2
|Lawrence Sapp
|Waldorf, Md.
|S14/SB14/SM14
|Roderick Sewell
|Spring Valley, Calif.
|S8/SB6/SM8
|Zachary Shattuck
|Mt. Airy, Md
|S6/SB6/SM6
