Bukhov:”We Train While Rockets Fly Around, Russian Should Be Banned” (Quotes Day 7)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

A very interesting session of finals ended in Doha for day 7 of the competitions. Against every prediction, Vladislav Bukhov from Ukraine won the 50 free, beating Cameron McEvoy for just 0.01. Sarah Sjostrom putted in a show in the female sprint races, winning the 50 fly and booking lane 4 for tomorrow in the free. Simona Quadarella from Italy won her second title of the meeting in a breathtaking final rush with Isabel Gose (GER). Here are the quotes collected from the mixed zone:

VLADISLAV BUKHOV (UKR)

Gold medallist in the 50 free in a time of 21.44

“I just did my job. I’m happy with the results.

About the situation in Ukraine, (he trains in Kiev):

It’s hard. It’s really hard for us. We train while Russian rockets fly around swimming pools or other training buildings. So you never know if you’ll be alive or dead. So it’s difficult for all the Ukrainians. To be here and speak Is very important for all Ukrainians, for me, and I want to say that Russia is dangerous, and they’re not supposed to be in the competitions; they should be banned from Paris too. It’s good when you can talk about this and let people know about it.”

CAMERON MCEVOY (AUS)

Silver medallist in the 50 free in a time of 21.45

Mixed emotions, I’d say. It’s probably three-pronged. The first one is, of course, you want to get the gold medal. It’s only 0.02. Even a tie for first would have been really nice. Secondary to that, you always want to post good times. Um, so in that respect, I’m a little disappointed. And thirdly, if I were to tell my 2016 22-year-old self, that I’d be up here 21.4 after going 21.1 21.2 I wouldn’t believe it. I’d be super proud of where I am right now.

We are in the season, and we wanted to be as fast as possible for this competition, but it is halfway through the Olympic preparation. Being all out in that heat and semi, and even though it’s only .1 .2, that extra level of intensity carries a little bit of weight to it. Similar to the gym, if you go hitting 100% max weight, PB, you’re going to carry a little bit of fatigue with that. And so, it’d be a little bit of that. And then generally as well just the world Championship final, very big year in preparation for what’s to come. And so I’d say it was just all of them mixed into one race.”

SARAH SJOSTROM (SWE)

Gold medallist in the 50 butterfly in a time of 24.63 and top seed in the 50 free final

” I felt like I was a pretty good race, like all the way. Of course, there are always details to improve but if I felt good almost all the way until the finish, My freestyle was okay. I felt a little bit better on my preparation coming here on the freestyle, and less good on the fly. So it’s actually surprising that I did so well on the fly, but I think tomorrow I will be able to do some better things.”

About the withdrawal from the 100 free:

“I actually enjoy doing the 50s more, and I don’t want to be greedy. I know I have a lot of options. I could probably still be pretty, pretty competitive in the in the 100 fly, and the 100 free etc. Sounds strange, but it’s like I don’t I don’t have to do that. I’m not curious to see what I can do in the 100 free, which means I don’t have to do it. I’m not curious about what I can do in 100 flies. I want to see what I can do in the 50s.”

DIOGO MATOS RIBEIRO (POR)

Gold medallist in the 100 butterfly in a time of 51.17

“I’m nineteen years old. I don’t have that much to say, but I’m just thankful and grateful. And I’m very happy that I did it in the Olympic event. It’s different for me and for my country. Now, I just have to think about the sessions and get better. Maybe go to the 50 Club and do it in the Olympics. I think I can get a final with that time. And then, in the final, everything can happen.

I trained the touch at the wall even for the 50s. I know I was not in the front on at the 50th or everything. So I’m glad that it happened because I’ve trained at it very, very, very times. And now I have to improve on the other details, like the start.”

SIMONA QUADARELLA (ITA)

Gold medallist in the 800 freestyle in a time of 8:17.44

“It was the most painful race of my life. I was waiting for her (Isabel Gose) to start the final rush. When she started to push, I started to, and it hurt but was also funny. I really wanted this gold and I’m super happy with that.”