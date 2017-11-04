Buffalo Takes First Dual Win over Ohio Since 2012-2013

OHIO VS. BUFFALO

Saturday, November 4th

Athens, Ohio

SCY

Results

TEAM SCORES (WOMEN ONLY)

Buffalo – 161

Ohio University – 139

RECAP

The University at Buffalo earned their first dual win over Ohio University since 2012-2013 (and only the second in program history) today, coming up with 161 points to Ohio’s 139.

Buffalo saw a pair of event wins from senior Megan Burns, who went 1:51.33 to take the the 200 free and 50.64 for the 100 free win. Nicole Roitenberg (100 back: 57.04), diver Kelly Moran (3 meter: 284.40 & 1 meter: 274.80), Olivia Sapio (200 back: 2:02.91), and Grace Baumer (2:19.91) each picked up wins for the Bulls.

Sam Glass and Hannah Schlegel were the big scorers for Ohio. Each took two individual events; Glass won the 200 fly in 2:03.19 and the 400 IM in 4:25.94, while Schlegel took the 1000 free in 10:06.54 and the 500 free in 4:57.71.

PRESS RELEASE (BUFFALO)

ATHENS, OH – For the first time since 2012-13 and just the second time in program history, the University at Buffalo women’s swimming & diving team improved to 2-0 in MAC play with a 161-139 road victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a great team win today,” said head coach Andy Bashor. “We were very couragous in our races as the team responded after being down after the first break. They came out of the break strong and won several events to take the lead and the win.”

The Bulls were able to collect wins in five individual events on Saturday afternoon and senior Megan Burns led off the day with a victory in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.33 while teammate Olivia Sapio came in second in 1:52.04, a career-best time. In the next event, 100 backstroke, the Bulls were able to go 1-2 once again as freshman Nicole Roitenberg won the race in 57.04 and Andrea Ernst collected second place in a season-best time of 57.59.

Brittany Beetcher was able to post a season-best time of 2:04.41 in the 200 butterfly to collect a second place finish while Megan Burns finished second in the 50 freestyle in 23.35. Buffalo was then able to collect three straight wins in the pool. Megan Burns avenged her second place finish in the 500 freestyle with a win in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.64. Olivia Sapio then collected another win in the 200 backstroke in a career-best time of 2:02.91 while Roitenberg earned second place in a career-best time of 2:03.35. Grace Baumer then finished off the strong run for UB with a first place finish in the 200 breaststroke as she posted a time of 2:19.91.

With the team score close, the Bulls were able to close out the final event of the meet, the 200 freestyle relay, in style. Buffalo was able to collect a first and second place finish to earn 15 points and post the 161-139 victory. The team of Jillian Lawton, Sarah Baxter, Eve Kosten and Megan Burns won the event in 1:34.72 while the squad of Katie Burns, Andrea Ernst, Catherine Schultheis and Sapio took home second place in 1:35.55.

Buffalo was once again dominant in the diving well on Saturday as senior Kelly Moran won both the 1-meter dive and the 3-meter dive as she was able to collect 18 points for the Bulls. Moran and teammate Olivia Gosselin were able to go 1-2 in the 1-meter dive as Moran scored 274.80 and Gosselin notched a score of 248.10. In the 3-meter dive, Moran was able to post a score of 284.40 while Gosselin collected a third place finish with a score of 231.75.

Buffalo will now have a couple weeks off before head to Akron, OH for the Zippy Invitational. The Zippy Invitational will run from Friday, December 1 until Sunday, December 3 at the Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium.