Backstroker/IMer Kendall Ware Commits to University of Vermont

Canandaigua, New York’s Kendall Ware announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of Vermont in the fall of 2018.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Vermont to continue my academic and swimming careers. From the academic program in Speech Pathology and the beautiful campus, to the swimming culture and team that Coach Cournoyer and his staff have created, UVM is a great fit for me and I’m really looking forward to starting next fall in Vermont.”

Ware attends Canandaigua Academy and has started on the girls’ varsity for five years. Through her junior season she is a two-time individual champion in Section V, and a six-time state qualifier and finalist.

Ware swims year-round for Victor Swim Club. She has been a championship finalist at the Niagara Swimming LSC Championships (both long course and short course) and has qualified for Eastern Zones, Speedo Sectionals and USA Swimming Futures Championship. Ware has made significant progress over the last several years and continues to improve, especially in her secondary events. Her top times would have made her a B-finalist in five events at the 2017 America East conference championship meet.

Top SCY times:

100 Back – 58.28

200 Back – 2:07.07

200 IM – 2:10.12

400 IM – 4:38.65

200 Free – 1:56.87

500 Free – 5:14.77

