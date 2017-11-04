Watch: Cody Miller Vlogs Weekend of 2017 College Challenge

MEET INFO

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

USA Roster

Pac-12 Roster

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “2017 College Challange” (sic)

Olympic gold medalist Cody Miller has posted the newest of his new video blog, chronicling his weekend at the 2017 College Challenge in Los Angeles, including the meet, a trip to Universal Studios’s “Fright Night,” and a day at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The video is the second in the series, a couple weeks after he brought us through a day in the life of an Olympian.

As always, it is fascinating to take a behind-the-scenes look at a big-time swim meet (including a cameo from Matt Grevers), but Miller’s personality and interests outside of the pool are what shine here. Miller, a notorious movie buff and Harry Potter enthusiast, shows palpable excitement at his appearance on the YouTube show “Movie Talk” and smiles all the way through his Harry Potter experience. The video also gives a peek into Miller’s home decor, complete with Daily Prophet bedding.