Texas A&M Men Defeat Texas for the First Time Since 1962

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

On Friday, the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns renewed their men’s swimming and diving rivalry, with the teams meeting in a dual meet for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Aggies did something they haven’t done in 55 years when they faced the reigning NCAA champion Longhorns in dual meet action: They came out on top. The Longhorn women also traveled to to College Station to compete with the Aggies. It came down to the final race, but the Longhorns notched their 3rd-straight dual meet win over Texas A&M as they won by 3 points.

MEN: Texas A&M 158, Texas 142

WOMEN: Texas 151.5, Texas A&M 148.5

MEET HIGHLIGHTS:

Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna put together a winning triple to help the men achieve their first victory over Texas since 1962. Luna, the top returner from the 200 breast at last season’s NCAAs, swept the breaststroke events. He was dominant in both, swimming to a 53.70 in the 100 breast and a 1:55.93 in the 200 breast to lead a 1-2 finish with teammate Tanner Olson (54.98/2:00.52) both times.

Castillo Luna finished off the triple in the 200 IM against Texas All-American Jonathan Roberts. They traded blows through the first 3 legs, with Castillo Luna leading after fly but Roberts taking over on the back leg. He once again took over the lead by outsplitting Roberts 29.93 to 32.32 on the breast leg, never looking back as Roberts chased him with a 24.97 free split. At the finish, Castillo Luna held on to his advantage, winning in 1:47.54 to Roberts’ 1:47.74.

Teammate Brock Bonetti also had a close race with Roberts as a part of his backstroke sweep. In the 200 back, he built a 1.5-second lead through the 150, holding off Roberts’ 25.29 closing surge to win in 1:43.02 ahead of Roberts’ 1:43.37. Bonetti had won the 100 back earlier in the session, putting up a 47.15 ahead of Texas backstroke star John Shebat (48.11).

Bonetti and Shebat battled again in the 100 fly. Shebat took off with a 22.45 on the front half and this time got his hands to the wall first, narrowly holding off Bonetti to win it 48.29 to 48.31. Notably absent from today’s meet was Texas’ top butterflier Joseph Schooling, who swam the first day of the Longhorns’ 2-day meet against Florida and Indiana 2 weeks ago but hasn’t made an appearance since.

The Longhorns got a pair of wins each from NCAA champion Townley Haas and sprint standout Brett Ringgold. In his signature 200 free, Haas led from start to finish, touching in 1:38.35 ahead of teammate Jeff Newkirk (1:38.96). He returned to win the 500 free in 4:27.38. Ringgold, on the other hand, took control of the shorter freestyles. In the 50 free, he out-touched Texas A&M’s Adam Koster 19.92 to 19.94. They went 1-2 again in the 100 free, with Ringgold winning in 43.85, followed by Koster (44.33).

On the women’s side, Longhorn Joanna Evans swept her individual events, picking up 3 wins to help her team to victory. She won back-to-back events to open the session, starting with the 1000 free. She surged ahead of the field in 9:44.53, while freshman teammate Evie Pfeifer joined her under 9:50 to take 2nd in 9:49.03. Evans returned shortly after, with only the men’s 1000 free between her events, to swim the 200 free. She came from behind with a 26.99 closing split to win that race in 1:46.72.

Evans secured the triple in the 500 free, where she once again led a 1-2 charge with Pfeifer (4:46.88). She took control of the race early on, building her lead throughout her 4:43.32 victory. Also contributing individual wins for Texas were Remedy Rule and Quinn Carrozza. Rule held a steady lead through the 200 fly, posting a 1:55.79 ahead of the Aggies’ Bethany Galat (1:57.19). Carrozza battled closely with Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton in the 200 back, holding off a 28.15 final surge from Bratton to take the win 1:53.80 to 1:53.84.

The Aggies had 2 swimmers, Béryl Gastaldello and Sydney Pickrem, pick up multiple individual wins. Gastaldello swept the sprints, outswimming Texas’ Rebecca Millard in the 50 free 22.30 to 22.68. In the 100 free, Miller flipped with a 3-tenth advantage at the 50, but Gastaldello hammered home in 25.17 to run her down and take the win in 49.16 to Millard’s 49.36.

Pickrem’s first win came in the 200 breast. She trailed teammate Anna Belousova (2:10.44) at the halfway mark, but started to close the gap on the 3rd 50. She pulled even with Belousova as they approached the finish, getting her hands to the wall to win it by a hundredth in 2:10.43. Pickrem had another close race in the 400 IM with teammate Monika Gonzalez (4:12.23). They were fairly even heading into the final leg, as Pickrem took the edge on backstroke but Gonzalez closed the gap on breaststroke. Pickrem was able to hold on to her narrow lead to win it in 4:12.09.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 5 Texas posted seven wins over No. 11 Texas A&M Friday evening in its dual meet at A&M’s Student Rec Center Natatorium.

Texas A&M opened the meet by taking the top three spots atop the one-meter diving event and winning the 200-yard medley relay. Texas responded with a one-two-three showing in the 1,000 freestyle, where All-America senior Jonathan Roberts was victorious in 9:15.81. Freshman JohnThomas Larson took second at 9:19.63 and freshman Chris Yeager held on for third at 9:21.37.

Texas took the top-three slots in the 200 freestyle. Junior Townley Haas , the silver medalist in the 200m freestyle at the 2017 FINA World Championships, claimed the win at 1:38.35. His classmate Jeff Newkirk placed second at 1:39.96, and sophomore Jacob Huerta took third at 1:39.43.

A&M’s Brock Bonetti took the win in the 100 backstroke at 47.25, though Texas collected seven points with its second- and third-place finishes. Junior John Shebat , the 2017 NCAA runner-up in the event, took second at 48.11. Freshman Austin Katz placed third at 48.57. Senior Brett Ringgold snagged a close win in the 50 freestyle at 19.92.

A&M took an 83-67 lead into the next swimming event, the 100 freestyle, and Ringgold finished off the sprint sweep in 43.85. Later on, Shebat gutted out a tight win in the 100 butterfly at 48.29. Freshman Sam Pomajevich added a couple of points with his fourth-place mark of 49.47.

Freshman Jordan Windle earned a split for the Longhorns among the diving events, as he captured the three-meter event with 420.68 points. Texas wrapped the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, as Ringgold, Tate Jackson , Huerta and Haas finished in 2:55.85. Texas A&M won the meet by a 158-142 count.

Texas resumes dual-meet competition next Friday at No. 6 N.C. State.