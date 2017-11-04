Arkansas Cruises Past Nebraska

Arkansas vs Nebraska

Friday, November 3rd

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Arkansas: 154

Nebraska: 84

Arkansas downed Nebraska handily on Friday to earn their 32nd straight home win in non-conference dual meets. The Razorbacks took 11 of 13 events, dropping only the 200 breast and 400 free relay.

Jessie Garrison put up good times to win the 200 fly (2:01.13) and 400 IM (4:20.32). Freshman diver Brooke Schultz won both diving events, dominating the 1 meter with a score of 369.90, and winning the 3 meter with a score of 347.55.

Nebraska’s breaststroke strength delivered their only true win of the meet (meaning Nebraska didn’t win due to Arkansas swimming exhibition) in the 200 breast. Jordan Ehly won the race handily, swimming a 2:15.74.

Press Release – Arkansas:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas swimming and diving team knocked off the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday afternoon 154-84, claiming each of the first 11 events of the meet, in the first of two dual meets on the weekend.

With the win, Arkansas (5-2, 1-1) has won 32 straight home non-conference dual meets, dating back to the 2005-06 season. The Razorbacks are now 30-1 in their last 31 non-conference dual meets overall, dating back to 2011-12.

Arkansas takes the lead in the all-time series, breaking the tie to go ahead 8-7, including winning eight of the last 11 and four straight against the Cornhuskers (2-1).

“I thought it was a complete performance from top to bottom,” said head coach Neil Harper. “I thought the seniors did a great job with setting the tone. Nebraska is a great diving program, so to see our divers perform well against them was great. We haven’t swam at home in a while, so it was nice to be back in front of our fans. The girls are right where I want them to be; we just have to stay focused and get to our fall invite at Texas A&M. We will be tested tomorrow, leaving Fayetteville and arriving in Nashville for a meet in less than 24 hours. We will really see what type of team we are with the adversity. It will be a great test but we have the potential.”

Arkansas opened the meet, taking two of the top-three spots in the 400 medley relay to take an early 13-4 lead.

Freshman Peyton Palsha won the 1000 free, followed by sophomore Ayumi Macias, giving Palsha her third win in event this season.

Senior Chelsea Tatlow claimed first in the 200 free for the third time this season, as well, touching in 1:51.56. The Razorbacks proceeded to sweep the 50 free as Olivia Weekley, Annah Carney and Erin Kelly took the top-three spots. It was Weekley’s second win in the 50 free this season, fourth win overall.

In the fifth event of the evening, senior Jessie Garrison won her third event of the season, clocking a 4:20.32 in the 400 IM for her first win in the event this year. Chloe Hannam touched second in 4:23.06. It was the first of two individual wins for Garrison, as she touched first in the 200 fly in 2:01.13.

Weekley matched Garrison’s win total with a victory in the 100 free, touching in 52.46. Palsha tied Weekley and Garrison with victories, taking the 500 free title in 5:03.67.

On the boards, freshman Brooke Schultz broke the 1m pool record and Arkansas school record with a score of 369.90. The two-time SEC Diver of the Week already broke the 1m school record once this season. Through four meets, Schultz has broken a school or pool record six times. Schultz claimed the 3m title, also, scoring 347.55 for her eighth straight win to open her collegiate career.

Arkansas claimed a season-best 10 individual wins to bring its total to 30 this season. Of the 30 first-place finishes so far this season, 28 are split between the freshman and senior classes, as each freshmen account for 13 and seniors have 15.

The Razorbacks will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Arkansas looks to remain undefeated in the all-time series against Vanderbilt (1-1, 0-1), holding a 9-0 advantage.